NEW YORK – Several weeks ago, the MIAA's high school cross-country season came to an end, which included another stellar season by the Wilmington High School boys team.
The Wildcats had program best finishes throughout the post-season, finishing in fourth place at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, tied a program best by finishing second at the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet, and then polished that off with a fourth place finish at the Division 2 All-State Meet.
After a few weeks off, the team gathered together one last time, taking a trip to VanCortlandt Park in New York to participate in the annual FootLocker Northeast Regional Championship Meet. A total of 12 states were represented in this event and a total of 357 kids competed in the 'championship' race.
“The FootLocker race was just a fun experience for the guys,” said head coach Brian Schell. “We got invited last year but it was too late to book hotels and get other things squared away. This year we made it a priority to get all those things squared away early so they could compete.
“Ideally this was just another fun meet and a great experience for the guys. You got to see some of the top competition in the entire Northeast Region of the country. Although that is definitely what made it tough during the race by having 12 states and 357 total kids competing. Just from the start alone there were about ten kids that fell within the first forty meters of the race, thankfully it was none of our guys.”
Eight Wilmington High runners competed in the race. Senior Greg Adamek was once again first as he came in 112th place at 17:09. He was followed by Greg Adamek (201st, 17:52), Joe Lydon (241st, 18:13), Sean Riley (249th, 18:18), Nolan Kennedy (262nd, 18:33), Alex Boehm (277th, 18:54), Sean Lydon (307th, 19:20) and Jake Danieli (311th, 19:24).
“Based on the boys overall times, you could tell it was difficult to gain position during the race,” said Schell. “Some of the guys even said it was hard to finish strong as everyone was jockeying for position, moving side-to-side to pass and it just made it tough to accelerate and find that turn over at the end.
“Overall, it was a nice day and the guys had fun. Some even dressed for the coming holidays in their 'ugly tanks' as I call them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.