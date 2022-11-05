WILMINGTON – A year ago, the Wilmington High School Volleyball team finished with a 4-16 record, which was good enough to qualify the team for the Division 3 statewide tournament, according the MIAA's Power Ranking system. Wilmington competed in the tournament for the first time in almost two full decades and lost to a very good Medfield team.
Heading into last week's final two games of the season, the Wildcats thought with their four wins that even if they were defeated by both Melrose and Burlington, their ranking would be good enough to stay in the top-32 and qualify once again. However, on Monday morning head coach Lauren Donoghue found out that the 'Cats slid to No. 33, therefore will not compete in this year's tournament.
The pair of 3-0 losses to Melrose and Burlington put the 'Cats overall record at 4-16, which included an early season win over Stoneham, before winning three in a row before the final two games coming against Stoneham, Lynn Classical and Watertown.
The Volleyball team, like the other WHS teams, face a brutal schedule year-in and year-out. Of the 'Cats opponents, three have qualified for state tournament play in Division 1, four more in Division 2 and three more in Division 4.
“Overall for being a pretty young team as far as varsity experience and losing nine seniors in total from last year and many of whom were part of the starting line-up, the way that we ended the season despite the losses to Melrose and Burlington was a stronger team overall than we were when we first started the season,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “It definitely took a little bit longer than I had anticipated to work out some of the kinks and have the players buy-in in terms of trusting one another.
“Overall our record wasn't great and ending the season against two tough opponents like Melrose and Burlington was not the best confidence wise for this team. But thinking about how far they came and contributions made by players I might not have originally had in the starting line-up or in the positions that I had. I made a libero a libero halfway through the season. Then adjusting to some of the things that we were doing defensively as well against some of the teams worked out well towards the end of the season and that wasn't necessarily the case at the beginning of the season. There was a good amount of growth especially from our passers, who all stepped up.”
This year's team will lose four seniors, all starters including co-captains Maddie McCarron and Mia Vestal, as well as Sofia Scalfani and Sloane McIntyre.
“Mia has been part of the program for three years and she's played volleyball for a while. Her experience outside of the high school season has contributed to her success. I do think that she's a great teammate, has helped to motivate some of the younger players to want to play club and get more involved with the sport which is great so we're definitely going to miss her.
“Sofia has been on varsity the last two years and so has Sloane. Both of them are just athletic players. We have been really fortunate to have them both take the sport more seriously and get increasingly better. Sloane's defense this season has definitely impressed me. She definitely stepped up this year as last season she really didn't see the floor much. She really turned things around going into tryouts. She played back row the entire season and she rarely came off the court.
“I didn't have Sofia pass at all so she only really played front row at the beginning of the season and halfway through the season, she ended up playing all the way around. She became much more reliable as a player, offensively and defensively which is helpful. The two of them have made some great contributions to the team and to the program and we're definitely going to miss them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.