WILMINGTON — Although the score may not indicate it, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team played much better on Friday afternoon in a home match-up against a really skilled Watertown team played at the North Intermediate School.
The Red Raiders scored two goals in each half, including the latter two coming in the final 19 minutes after Wilmington had carried play for the previous 15 minutes or so, but to no avail the Wildcats fell 4-0.
That loss, coupled with a tough, gritty 2-0 defeat to Stoneham last Wednesday night, pushes the Wildcats record to 1-7 on the season, including being shut out for the second time in a row, third time in the past four games and fifth time this season.
"Despite the result, I thought we played better. Our possession was better, our shooting was better and we controlled the ball better," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "It's just an awful lot of strain that gets put on our defense when you know your offense struggles to score goals.
“Immediately, today we gave up a goal. It's the fifth or sixth time this season that we have given up a goal in the first six minutes of the game. We talked to them about (Watertown's) dangerous shooter, number ten. He was one of the top scorers in the league last year and he is just lethal from a lot of places. He's accurate and he puts the ball where he wants to put it.”
Just two minutes into the game, Watertown's Rodrigo Freitas scored on a hard shot to the top left hand corner from about 20 yards out for what ended to be the game winner. His teammate Caiden Kiani scored on another long shot out from maybe 25 yards to make it 2-0. Both players added single goals in the second half.
Trailing 2-0, Wilmington seemed to get on track around the fifth minute of the second half and lasting for another 15 minutes or so. During that stretch, DJ Ricupero had a golden chance to score but his shot was beautifully punched over the net by the Watertown goalie, who shortly thereafter, came well out of his net to make a nice sliding stop off a shot from Bernazani.
That early goal was too much for the Wildcats to overcome, yet the coach was pleased with the improvement from this team.
"From an overall perspective, we had the ball a little, we mounted some offense and things were a little better. DJ (Ricupero) and Chris Bernazani both had good scoring bids,” said Scanlon.
Scanlon said that much was the same in the loss to Stoneham as the 'Cats couldn't cash in on some opportunities.
"We had several good scoring opportunities (but couldn't convert)," he said. "Between the long free kicks, the long throws and the corner kicks, we don't have a single player going into the ('18 yard box) to get the ball. On two of the throws, we got that big bounce that went right up into the '18 yard box and those are prime to get your head on it and get the ball over the goalie, but we didn't have any of our kids on any of that."
Wilmington also received some bad news as defender Alex Fitzler will miss the rest of the season and all of the ice hockey season after suffering a knee injury a few games back. The junior has been a strong player in both sports, including a terrific run as the hockey team’s goalie during the last month of the season, including a state tournament victory.
CORRECTION
In last week’s story on Coach Scanlon winning his 200th game as coach, it was mentioned that he is the fourth coach in the history of the program, following Frank Lentini, Bill (not Frank) Peabody and Dick Scanlon.
