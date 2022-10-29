TEWKSBURY – In last week's Wilmington edition, there was a feature on three sets of sisters on the Varsity Girls Soccer team and of the six included senior Jess Collins. At the time of the story, she didn't have any goals on the season and said that team wins were more important, but she was still hoping at some point of the season to find the back of the net.
Well that wish came true, not once, but twice in last Friday's 3-0 non-league win over Tewksbury played at the new and gorgeous Doucette Field. Collins scored the first and third goals of the game, while Julia Archer had the middle one, which was more than enough for the 'Cats as they really dominated this game, especially in the second half.
Wilmington is now 5-5-5 on the season, and grabbed this victory after two scoreless ties with Stoneham and Watertown.
“The first half, I thought we outplayed them by a 70-30 percent margin, but the second half I thought we did dominate play,” said Wilmington head coach Sue Hendee.
Hendee was then asked if the three goals can be a big confidence booster as the team heads down the stretch with hopes of qualifying for the statewide tournament for the second year in a row.
“I hope so. We hit a little bit of a drought. That was good (to score three goals) and it was good to hit the goal differential (for power rankings purposes) so that will help move us up as we dropped significantly after our scoreless tie with Watertown,” she said.
While Wilmington is on the bubble of qualifying, Tewksbury is all but out. The loss extended the Redmen's losing streak to six games and the next morning it went to seven when Andover blanked them 5-0. Tewksbury has been hit hard with the injury bug, but also the losing streak seems to have taken a lot out of their sails.
“We're just in a rut. It's to the point where it's our last week of play and we haven't really had much success, obviously,” said first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco. “I'm frustrated for the (players) and usually they play through it and against that (adversity). They (usually) have the intensity and the urgency after a goal is scored on them and today, it was just a different energy. I'm not quite sure because they are usually not like that.
“This is like loss number (six) in a row and they are just down on themselves. There's only so much that I can do as a coach to get that out of them. I can't coach that into them and sometimes it's there and sometimes it's not.”
The game was scoreless at the break, before Wilmington really started to mount the pressure. In the 12th minute of the second half, Archer pushed the ball ahead to Collins down the right side, and she belted a high shot that floated to the top left corner for what turned out to be the game winning goal.
After Tewksbury goalie Christa Giansiracusa made two big diving saves, one off the foot of Ali Ganley and the second off the foot of Archer, the latter was able to score the insurance goal as she tapped in a rebound off an initial shot taken by Molly MacDonald.
Collins then ended the game's scoring with a penalty kick goal coming with 15 minutes to go.
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on Tuesday night and ended in a scoreless tie, which ended the team’s losing streak and currently have a record of 3-10-3.
The Redmen will conclude the season with a home game Thursday night at 7 pm vs Haverhill and then another home match Saturday morning at 11:30 against Newburyport.
Wilmington faced Melrose on Monday night and ended in another scoreless tie and are now 5-5-6 overall.
“Our defense was solid and allowed just a few good scoring chances by Melrose,” said Hendee. “Our backs, combined with a couple of good saves by (goalie) Ashley Mercier, shut them out. This is a big improvement from the two goals Melrose scored against us in the first meeting. We had a few good scoring opportunities, but couldn’t finish. It was an exciting back-and-forth game.”
The 'Cats will conclude their regular season with must wins over Burlington held on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then a home non-league game with Swampscott on Friday night at 6 pm.
“It's not going to be an easy end to the (regular) season for us, that's for sure,” said Hendee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.