WILMINGTON – Heading into this season, the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team is extremely young and inexperienced. Besides that there’s been some delays in the pre-season schedule due to the heat and a COVID issue.
On top of that, the program has struggled for wins, combining for a 3-18-4 record the past two years.
It's going to take some time before the new players can get their feet wet and adjust to the fast tempo of varsity soccer, nevermind the grueling schedule of the Middlesex League.
The 'Cats return one starter from last year in midfielder Anay Gandhi, while a handful of others gained a lot of playing time, including Ryan Willson, who will now be inserted as the team's full-time center-back. He will have a much bigger role for the team this season and head coach Steve Scanlon certainly thinks he can handle it.
“Ryan played last year and he's one of your stronger players coming back this season. He's a big strong defender who can play all over the field. He can go forward for you too as he has a pretty good knack for the offensive part of the game, just as he does for the defensive side.
“He's very competitive, he's got good skills, he's a hard worker so we're going to be relying a lot on him (on defense). He's a center-back but I pull him forward sometimes to be an attack midfielder. He can play a lot of different positions. He's a good athlete who has good instincts.”
Willson is the youngest of two children as his sister Julia was a member of the WHS Volleyball team several years ago and now attends Springfield College.
“(Our relationship has) been good. We go to the gym together and I play volleyball with her sometimes. I would go to her games and she would come to mine, so it's great having her there,” he said.
Going to the gym and playing for various Wilmington Youth Soccer travel teams has helped Ryan improve his game. As of now, it appears as if he will be playing alongside junior Peter LeBlanc and sophomores Remy Elliott and Aidan Burke.
“They are good to play with. Last year the fullback line was all seniors and they all had different techniques and playing styles, so I think these practices have allowed us to play better in the back,” he said.
The entire pre-season has been about adjusting and getting used to one another – despite the limited practice times through those different obstacles.
“It's looking good right now. We're all trying to get over the obstacles right now that we have went through during the pre-season so it's good that we're finally able to play with each other and prepare for the season,” Willson said, before later adding, “We're fairly young this season.
“Right now there's a lot of adjusting and a lot of spots that need to be filled. I'm used to playing with a lot of the seniors that we had last year so it's a big adjustment for me initially, but between the summer league and practicing now, has helped us get better as a team.”
Willson admitted that last year's abbreviated season was tough to deal with, but the team was just excited to be out on the field together. He certainly is glad that “real soccer” has returned this year, and is looking forward to the many challenges that the team will face in these next two months.
“There's a lot of pressure on us but I feel like that also gives us a lot of confidence. We're willing to take the challenge (of facing the tough teams) and allows us to push even harder,” he said. “It's all about effort and communication and if we can do those things we'll grow as a team and hopefully win more games.”
