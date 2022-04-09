WILMINGTON – Before this past indoor season started, Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field coach Mike Kinney was quick to point out that his roster was depleted with experience, with so many of the seniors from the year before graduating. He said it would take some time to rebuild the program, so all he wanted to see was progress, and certainly that happened over the course of the winter months.
Now just a month or so removed from the indoor season, the outdoor team brings in over 70 participants. Although most of them are young and inexperienced, or have that one indoor season under their belts, Kinney knows that the big number should be a big indicator of great things to come down the road.
“With seventy athletes on the team, we should have some pretty good depth and competition for varsity spots,” he said. “We should be very competitive and as always we need to be perform exceptionally well to challenge perennial powerhouses Burlington and Wakefield.”
While a handful of talented athletes from last year's team graduated, the four captains on this year's team bring back great experience and also a lot of talent. Jeandre Abel is the reigning Middlesex League Champion in the 100-meter dash (11.43) and after that he went on to take third at the sectionals and 25th in the entire state.
John Ware is coming off a sensational season, especially at the league meet where he was third in both the 400-meter hurdles and javelin.
Willie Stuart also placed in two events at the same meet, second in the triple jump and sixth in the 200.
The last captain Jack Melanson, is an experienced thrower, who is coming off the indoor season of tossing the shot put over 40 feet.
“We lost a talented group of seniors from last year, however we have a some very talented individuals with high expectations, led by Abel, Stuart, Melanson and Ware,” said Kinney.
Wilmington also returns a handful of kids, who also showed great improvement over the course of either last spring or winter season. Those athletes include seniors Luka Smiljic (jumps), Jack Spencer and Liam Lydon (throws), Evan Shackelford (middle distance), Joe Demoura (sprints/jumps) and Nick DiNatale (throws/middle distance); juniors Roman Moretti and Christian Niceforo (distance), Tyler Sheehan, Lucas Gorham, Braden Huddleston and Cooper Loisel (throws), Jon Magliozzi, Noah Carriere and John McNamara (sprints/jumps) and then Nick Atwater (middle distance; and sophomores Jameson Burns in the distance events and Ben Marvin in the jumps and hurdles.
Of the newcomers, they include senior throwers Olubumni Olatilu and Michael Money, juniors Tyler Nguyen (middle-distance) and Brayden Gorski (distance) and then a handful of sophomores with Sean Patrone (jumps), Hunter Sands and Charlie Rosa (sprints/jumps), Aiden Burke (pole vault) and Michael Oatis (distance).
“Our best events will be the sprints, jumps, hurdles, and the throws,” said Kinney. “We are young in the distance and the mid-distance events. Overall, the commitment and positive attitude of the entire team has been great. We should see progress and improvement throughout the season and hopefully peak as the postseason starts.”
Besides Kinney, the rest of the coaching staff includes two new additions, Brian Shepard, a former Brandeis University runner, who will work with the distance kids, and former WHS Track star Deven Langenfeld, who will work with the jumpers, primarily in the pole vault. Don Wilson returns to help both the boys and girls teams in the throwing events, while girls coach Joe Patrone and Kinney will split up the duties with the sprints/hurdles/javelin/high jump.
Wilmington opened the season on Tuesday against Wakefield with results not known as of presstime. The 'Cats will next travel to Stoneham on Monday for a 4 pm start.
