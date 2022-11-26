WILMINGTON – After one year as the Wilmington High School wrestling coach, Mike Pimental didn't know it he had what it took to keep going. The Wildcats finished 4-14-1 in the final year of the Merrimack Valley Conference and the lack of team wins took a toll on him.
"We had 13 kids on the team. At the end of that season we were 4-14-1 and I wasn't sure if (coaching) was something that I was cut out for. I really never envisioned myself as a coach, or a head coach. My experience before (Wilmington) was with my (high school) coach (Scott) Legacy and I certainly knew, or felt like I knew the technique, but there's a lot more to (coaching) than the technique and the role of trying to lead people in the right direction. That was all true."
When the season had ended, Pimental, 25, at the time, made a phone call, which changed his life forever.
"I called (Legacy) and said 'I don't know if I can do this'. The last year I was an assistant for him, I think the team finished 20-1 and here we were at 4-14-1. There was a lot to (coaching that I didn't know) even the strategies I didn't know. The kids would come and ask me if I wanted even or odd matches and I'd just pick one, thinking I had a 50-50 chance of getting it right. I didn't even know what that all meant as far as who was going to present first and all of that. It was a learning curve for me."
Twenty-eight years later, after making WHS Wrestling program history over and over and over again, Pimental was recently inducted into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was the only coach to be inducted back on November 5th and he becomes the 19th coach in the history of Wildcat Athletics, dating back to the 1930s, to be enshrined.
"Mr. (Ed) Harrison called me to congratulate me," answered Pimental on how he found out about his induction. "I was obviously extremely humbled and honored the consideration to start. There's a big list of well-deserving (candidates) beyond anything that I have to offer, so I'm just honored that I would even be considered in the first place."
While Pimental has always been such a professional, such a gentleman and such a humbled person, he certainly deserves this recognition. Before he arrived, the program had never had a winning record as a team, had never had a state or an all-state champion – four grapplers from 1980 to 1990 earned sectional titles.
After 19 years as the head coach at WHS, Pimental left with a record of 192-158-5, which included eleven winning seasons (six in a row), a program high 17-win season in 2003-'04 and the program's first and only Division 3 sectional title in the 2005 season.
During his career, he was named a two-time sectional Coach of the Year, as well as the Town Crier, Lowell Sun and Cape Ann League COY one time each.
Individually, he coached 23 Cape Ann League champions, 17 sectional champions, eight state champions, one all-state champion, one New England finalist, while nine different wrestlers won 100 or more matches in their careers under his guidance.
Pimental coached seven different individuals (one multiple) to a state championship title, including the first ever Billy Tate in '97, and then Pat Heffernan in 2000, Marc Sollazzo in ‘01, Derek Hanley in ‘02 and ‘03, Roman Walsh in ‘03, Steve Sughrue in ‘07 and Kenny Joyce in ‘08. Hanley became the only WHS Wrestler in the history of the program to capture an all-state championship coming in 2003. Pimental coached four wrestlers to New England place finishes, including Tate (5th in ‘97), Hanley (5th in ‘02 and 2nd in ‘03) and Walsh (3rd in ‘03).
After that tough four-win season in his first year, it was just two years later when he coached Tate to the program's first ever state championship title.
"If we talk about individual of team success, it starts with Billy Tate and I'm sure hoping that someday he will make into the Hall of Fame," said Pimental. "I know there are other people who are as well deserving in my eyes and my heart, but Billy started it all for everyone (in the wrestling program). Without Billy, the others would have not believed that (a state championship) was possible. He put the right foot forward to be the wrestler that he needed to be. He set the goals that he wanted. He put the time in.
"Billy went to a 28-day wrestling camp out in Minnesota, and after high school he was a Marine and he told me that the camp was harder than basic training, which I find hard to believe. He came back after that camp in Minnesota and was 41-6 and set the ball rolling (with the first ever state championship title). Somebody had to pave the way and he was the one who did it."
To this day, Pimental still remembers all of the details from Tate's championship match.
"On occasion Billy was someone who would get caught in a headlock (and get pinned). That spring (before his senior season) I took him to judo to work on his skills, in particular when someone was going to throw him (to his back) and how to deal with that and how to react to that," said Pimental. "We are at the state finals and right off the bat, the kid from Carver throws Billy onto his back and I was like 'oh my goodness, our first state finalist is on his back in the first ten seconds of the match and in a headlock'. There's a technique called 'taking the hard way out' so you can't go low, and the move you make sometimes feels like you are going to get choked out. Billy battled through that, reversed the guy and he ended up winning 12-5. Those were the only points that kid scored."
Three years later Pat Heffernan won his title in the final seconds of his match. That followed with four champions in the next three years with Sollazzo, Hanley twice and Roman Walsh. Wilmington then captured the sectional title in the 2005 season.
"We had taken second at the (sectionals) the year before and we had that big hope (of winning it). As a coaching staff, we always looked at the big picture. We were hoping that one day we would capture the league title but at the end of the day our goal was to make the best people we could for the best part of the season which was sectionals, states and all-states," he said. "It was extremely exciting as a coach to have these kids succeed and be the first ever to accomplish a sectional title. They rose to the occasion and capped off an incredible season. It was a great experience to be a part of."
Before coming to Wilmington, Pimental was a state finalist as a junior before becoming a state champion during his senior season of 1989, wrestling under Legacy at Mount Anthony High School in Bennington, Vermont. He was also named a high school All-American during his senior year.
He continued to wrestle at Springfield College and during his four-year career he was a Division 2 National Qualifier. After that he returned to be an assistant at Mount Anthony, before coming back to Massachusetts and becoming a physical education teacher and wrestling coach at WHS. In addition to that, he coached the Freshmen Baseball team for nine years and the Freshmen Football team for four years.
He said that after that phone call with Legacy, he was able to build the program the way he wanted.
"Soon into it, once you start connecting with the people, where you want to be and where you feel like you belong and it was just a short time and it felt like beyond the sport or beyond the techniques, you connect with these people," he said. "You walk in their shoes and you feel everything they feel. You have all of the hopes and dreams that you think they have or that you want for them, and that's above placing here or placing there (at a tournament). I just always wanted to see (my wrestlers) be successful people."
Pimental resigned as the coach after the 2012-'13 season because he moved to the South Shore and the commute became too much. After the 2013-'14 school year ended, he left Wilmington and took a position at the Cohasset Middle School and is now in his ninth year. He helped as an assistant on the Cohasset High wrestling program for five years, was the JV baseball coach for two years and just finished his second year as the JV Golf coach.
“I'm hoping someday I go back to be a wrestling coach,” he said.
Before that happens, he had a long list of people to thank for making his coaching career and Hall of Fame night possible. He started with his loyal, dedicated staff members.
“The unfortunate truth is I had so many people to thank (at the induction) that I hope we can put in a blanket where if I left anyone out it's not because of negligence of any sort, it's just a case of being old and not having a great memory,” he said with a laugh. “As I tried to say (at the induction ceremony), I want to thank all of my coaches. That started back when CJ Semartis came in my wrestling room. He had heard that there was a new coach in Wilmington and at the time I didn't even know the difference between Shawsheen Tech and some of the other schools and had no idea that he even knew these kids. He came in and asked if he could work out with the team and shortly into it I realized what a great person he was. A few weeks went by and I said 'why don't you coach with me'. That was the start of Coach Semartis. He was there my entire career at Wilmington, all as a volunteer.
“Coach (Peter) Mitchell came in my second year. I had known him since our days at Springfield College. He moved up here and became a big part of the program. He was always the one who everyone loved. He was always there as the heartbeat of the team so to speak, the good, the bad, the indifferent. He had that connection with the kids, and he would hear from them stuff that we needed to work on and to make sure that we were promoting what we needed to promote. If someone was having a bad day, or had a bad match or was just down in the dumps, Coach Mitchell was the one who heard about it first and he would relay that to me and that's how we worked together.
“Then Coach (Kevin) Riley came in (and helped us) and I'm excited that he now has the opportunity to take over the reins (being named the new head coach last month). He's a very kind, hard-working person. He came in and was part of the program full-time for a year. I'm walking in his shoes now. At that time he coached, he was married with three young girls at home and was trying to balance the commitment between a loving, caring husband and father and also trying to coach with the passion that he wanted to, and that understandably was very hard for him. Now that his girls are all grown up, he can make a stronger focus with what his passion is with coaching and wrestling.
“As a wrestler and an assistant coach, Joel McKenna, was always a loyal wrestler, counterpart and colleague. He took over the reins (after I left) and tried to keep things together and what we all built. He too is now in a situation where he's coaching (girls lacrosse at Bishop Fenwick) and has two young kids and those commitments can sometimes make things difficult to be able to do both.
“I give many thanks to all of the coaches with all of the time that they put in. Not only working to develop technique, but we worked together to develop a technique of how to work and build good young men first and then great wrestlers second.”
Besides the coaches, there were many others on his staff who were equally as important and made things run so smoothly.
“I also want to thank all of the managers that I had. They found a way to give back to the Wilmington Wildcat wrestling program. The countless hours that they put in helping the team,” said Pimental. “My statisticians, I wouldn't be able to list all of the stuff that they did for me and for the team. They were all such an intricate part of the wrestling community, promoting our program and trying to build an atmosphere with emotional and mental health well-being by doing all sorts of different things.
“I have to thank the parents. I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their young person's life, whether it was as a wrestler, a manager, or a statistician and the countless hours each one of them put in. Wrestling is a tough sport. There's nobody out there to lean on – you are out there by yourself. You have to have big shoulders, but behind that those young athletes learn so many life lessons. You've got to have parents there to keep supporting them through the highs and the lows over their career and to be a part of their lives by sitting on those benches for hours. The parents were committed not only to their own child, but also supporting the entire team.
“I owe a lot to Mr. (Jim) Gillis, (the former WHS Athletic Director) who took a chance with me and that continued through Mr. Harrison (who succeeded Gillis as AD but has since retired). I also have to thank Chip Bruce, who was an advocate for the wrestling program. Even though he was a hockey guy, he helped build the youth wrestling program.
“I would also like to speak to (the Town Crier) and to Jack Cushing. (The Town Crier) has done so much to help promote Wilmington High School Wrestling and it goes back to taking trips to Vermont to follow the team when they wrestled.”
