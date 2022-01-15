BOSTON – For the second week in a row, the Wilmington High School Boys Indoor Track-and-Field team made quick work of its opponent, topping Watertown, 74-24, to improve to 2-2 in Middlesex League Freedom Division dual meets.
“Many athletes have been out this week due to illness, so it was nice to see some of the younger athletes or less experienced athletes step in and fill some holes in our lineup,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “Watertown has some strong athletes in some events, but overall lack numbers in their program so the meet was never really in question.”
Once again the star of the meet belonged to senior Jeandre Abel as he won two events and took second in another. He took the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.91 seconds and he remains to have the top time in the entire league and remains to be undefeated. In addition, he also won the 300 at 37.42 seconds and was second in the high jump, clearing 5-4.
“He is our leading scorer and has been invaluable to this team,” said Kinney.
Noah Carriere and Jon Magliozzi were second and third in the dash with times of 7.20 and 7.33. In the long jump, Wilmington swept behind Magliozzi (17-11.50), Carriere (17-4.50) and Cooper Loisel (16-7).
Luka Smiljic picked up a third in the 300 at 43.94 seconds and then was first in the high jump, clearing 5-4 as part of his six-point day.
Wilmington swept the 55-meter hurdles with John Ware (9.29), Loisel (10.33) and Owen Mitchell (11.04). In the 600, Matt Steinmetz was second at 1:41.65 and was followed by Tyler Nguyen, who was third at 1:42.59.
The 1,000 meter run brought out some smiles as Roman Moretti placed first with another personal best time of 2:58.61 and Michael Dynan was third, earning his first varsity point with a time of 3:39. In the two mile both Jameson Burns and Christian Niceforo ran personal bests with a first and third places at 11:14 and 11:52. Also both the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Finishing the scoring included the shot put throwers with John Spencer taking second at 38-0 and Jack Melanson finishing third at 36-9.50.
“(On Thursday) we have Melrose, which should be a very close meet. Everyone is going to have put in their best effort to beat this Melrose team. They placed fifth at all states in cross country so we will have our hands full, but I think we can step up to the challenge,” said Kinney.
On Saturday, the Freshmen/Sophomore Small School Meet was held and Wilmington's high jumpers had strong days with Hunter Sands taking fifth at 5-2 and Sam Patrone, who ended in a tie for sixth, also clearing 5-2. Sands was also 17th in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.64 seconds and Patrone was 18th in the same event at 12.26.
GIRLS
The Wilmington Girls improved their record to 4-0 with a dominating 75-21 victory over Watertown.
Taking home first places included: Kaitlyn Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.57) and the long jump (14-10), Angie Zaykovskaya in the 300 (44.80), Amanda Broussard in the 600 (1:47.60), Shea Cushing in the mile (5:37.52), Celia Kulis in the 55-meter hurdles (9.00), Mollie Osgood in the high jump (5-0), Sarah LaVita in the shot put (31-09) and both the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams with respective times of 1:50.53 and 4:18.34.
Kulis was also second in both the high jump (5-0) and long jump (14-07).
Finishing with second places included Madison Mulas in the 55-meter dash (7.97), Sofia Pitzen in the 600 (2:01.12), Hannah Bryson in the 1,000 (3:45.00) and Addy Hunt in the mile (5:47.41).
Third places were earned by Alison Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.70), Emily Grace in the 300 (46.50), Mia Stryhalaleck in the 1,000 (3:56.92), Mallory Brown in the mile (6:04.72), Lilly Rubin in the shot put (21-11) and then Kayla Flynn in both the 55-meter hurdles (11.03) and high jump (5-0).
At the freshmen/sophomore race, there several strong performances. Ali Doherty won the meet in the dash with 7.58. Addy Hunt was third in the 1,000 in a state qualifying time of 3:18.16. Emily Grace finished fifth at 1:49.04 in the 600. Finally, the 4x200 team of Emily Doherty, Emily Grace, Addy Hunt, and Ali Doherty won with a collective time of 1:56.80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.