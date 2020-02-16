BOSTON – The last time Casey Pickett stepped onto the ice at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena for a Beanpot game, she had skated off as a hero and tournament MVP. She scored the game winning goal in overtime of the 2012 championship game to give the Northeastern Huskies a dramatic 4-3 win over BU to capture the Women’s Beanpot.
Last Tuesday night Pickett — now better known as Casey Pickett Bates since her 2018 marriage to Mark Bates — returned to the Walter Brown Arena, this time not to play a game, but instead to be recognized for her brilliant playing career. She was honored along with three others, for her induction into the Women’s Beanpot Hall of Fame.
To say it was a well deserved honor for the Wilmington native and 2013 Northeastern graduate would be an understatement. The four-year letter winner for the Huskies served as team captain for two seasons, and had an amazing career, tallying 59 goals and 66 assists for 125 points, ranking her 13th all-time in Northeastern Women’s Hockey history.
She saved some of her best performances for the Beanpot, where she played in eight games during her career and tallied four goals and four assists, including the overtime thriller in 2012.
It was a career to be proud of, and last Tuesday Bates, who is in her fifth year as head coach of the St. Mark’s Girls Varsity Hockey team, was able to take brief break from her busy life to look back on that career and share it with some of the most important people in her life.
Bates was very well represented at the ceremony, which took place between the two first round games that were played that night.
“The best part about it was I got to take my St. Mark’s team with me and they got to see college hockey played at such a high level,” Bates said. “They also helped make my cheering section a little louder.”
That cheering section included Casey’s parents, Laura and Kevin Pickett along with her siblings Mike, Meghan, Cam, and Brian, all of whom are Wilmington High graduates, as well as her husband Mark. To say that the Pickett’s are a hockey playing family would also be quite the understatement, as well. Brian won two state championships with the WHS Boys Hockey team and Meghan was a two-time captain of the WHS Girls Hockey team. But on this night, all eyes were on Casey.
“It was great having my parents, my grandparents, my husband, my siblings and even one of my cousins, who is now a rival of mine because she plays at Noble, all there for me,” Bates said. “It was great to have the whole cheering section back together. It was a little different than when I was playing, but it was nice to have everyone there. That was one of the nice things about college too, because I played so close to home, everyone got to come to my games.”
Another nice thing about college obviously was playing in, and winning the Beanpot. Bates overtime game winner in 2012 gave Northeastern their first Beanpot title since 1998, and was a fitting end to a career which saw her play in the Beanpot finals twice, losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to Harvard in 2010 before winning the title two years later.
“I don’t always think about that moment itself of scoring the game winning goal, but this time of year the memories come back,” Bates said. “But it is more thoughts of sharing memories with my teammates that come back this team of year. It was a great experience getting to play in the Beanpot, and then especially to win it.”
Bates is now helping young hockey players make memories of their own. The 29-year old is now in her fifth year as head coach at her alma mater, St. Mark's, where she attended after playing for Wilmington High as an eighth grader. While a coaching career wasn’t necessarily what she had in mind when she was an English major at Northeastern, she is tremendously grateful to be coaching at St. Mark’s, where she also serves as the Assistant Athletic Director, and teaches sophomore Honors English.
“I had thought about it (coaching) a little, and my high school experience here at St. Mark’s was so great, that it was always something that was on my mind,” Bates said. “To get to work in a place like St. Mark’s where there are so many ways of teaching is very special and coaching is just an extension of that teaching.”
When Bates first started coaching and teaching at St. Mark’s she was still very much committed to her own playing career, in the midst of a professional career that saw her spend time with both the Boston Blades of the CWHL (winning the Clarkson Cup in 2015) and the Boston Pride of the NWHL (winning the first ever Isobel Cup in 2016). But eventually she had to decide to hang up her skates for good, in the professional sense, anyway.
“When I first left Northeastern, I still felt like I was at the peak of my career and I did not feel like I was ready to walk away,” Bates said. “I had the opportunity to play for the Blades and that was a great opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the country.
“Walking away from professional hockey was not an easy decision, but my life at St. Mark’s is very busy and I did not feel like I could be the best version of myself in both my career and in hockey. Playing professional hockey is not possible if you are not willing to put in all the time that is needed.”
But Bates has no regrets about her decision to dedicate all of her efforts to St. Mark’s. She has led the Lions to a 10-8-1 record so far this season while building great memories with her players. And on Tuesday night, she got to relive some great memories of her own.
“It is definitely a great honor. Growing up right outside of Boston, the Beanpot was a big part of my life growing up,” Bates said. “It was such a cool experience to play in it. It was the best part of my college career, and I was very excited to receive the email that I had been selected for the Hall of Fame. It’s not something I had really thought about before, but it is such a great honor.”
