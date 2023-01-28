WILMINGTON – Well, well, well, look what the ‘Wild’ cat dragged in: a four-game winning streak.
After going winless in the first third of the season at 0-6-1, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team has completely turned the tides and have won four in a row, including the tail end of a home-and-home sweep against Watertown last Wednesday, followed up by a convincing win over Melrose played on Senior Night on Saturday afternoon at Ristuccia.
The 'Cats came away with wins of 6-1 and 4-1 and had six different scorers in the first win, four different scorers in the second win, while goalie Justin Finnegan combined to make 44-of-46 saves to earn two victories.
The four wins puts Wilmington at 4-6-1 overall, while last Friday's MIAA Power Rankings had them slotted No. 20 in Division 2.
“We've got a little confidence (now) and we're skating and playing hard. The schedule got a little better for us. We have put some pucks in the net, we're playing better and we're playing a better all-around game. We're getting goals from different places,” said Wildcat head coach Steve Scanlon. “The other night (against Watertown) all three lines, six different scorers and today we had a few different ones, so things have been looking good.”
In Wilmington's first four games, they were outscored 21-5 and then came tough one-goal losses to Burlington and Wakefield.
Since then, Wilmington knocked off Stoneham, 4-1, Watertown twice 3-2 and 6-1 and then Melrose 4-1, meaning in the winning streak, the 'Cats have outscored teams 17-5, giving up two goals or less in all four contests.
“I think confidence has so much to do with it. When you're playing as hard as you can against those (top Middlesex League) teams (and losing games) you get down. You play with a lot more pep and stuff when you're putting pucks in the net and you get that confidence,” said Scanlon. “Those (veteran) players are starting to score now.
“All teams go through that snakebitten thing and we just happened to get it in the beginning (of our season) and that was a tough time to get it and we're coming out of that.”
While the goal scoring has been so instrumental in the turnaround, really the success has been on the defensive end.
In Saturday's win, Finnegan saw just 18 shots and almost all came from outside the dots or from the point – barely anything came from intight or from the slot area.
“That’s a good point. We have kept the shots to the outside today and that's something that we have done a much better job at the last few games that we have been winning,” said Scanlon. “We're keeping the shooting to the outside and (Finnegan) is playing better and doing a better job with rebound control or steering them out.
“We tell the defensemen to clean the slot out and bury that rebound into a corner and don't turn and try to go up the slot (with the puck) because you'll get your pocket picked.”
In the win over Melrose, the 'Cats stormed out to a quick 3-0 lead after the first period. Just 40 seconds into the game, Brett Ebert scored right off the face-off.
Then later in the period, the 'Cats struck for two goals within 26 seconds with Bobby Cyr scoring on a turnaround wrist shot. Nate Alberti scored the third one on catch and release wrist shot from the left inside circle.
Just 56 seconds into the second, Alberti sent a nice pass intight from the left side to the opposite post and Mike Daniels pushed it home to make it 4-0. Melrose scored its lone goal with 14 seconds left in the second.
In the 6-1 win over Watertown, Casey Robbins, Daniel Lagunilla, Brian Barry, Cyr, Ebert and Alberti all scored single goals. Ebert, Owen White, Adam Ebert, James Caples and Robbins each had one assist.
Wilmington is scheduled to face Matignon on Saturday for a 12:30 game but they have postponed its last four games due to lack of numbers so that game is currently up in the air.
On Sunday night at 7 pm, the 'Cats are playing Woburn with the game being held at Bentley College. Then on Wednesday night, they'll face Belmont, one of the top teams in the entire state.
“We're now 4-6-1 after that (winless start) so we're trying to catch up before we get those two big teams (with Woburn and Belmont),” said Scanlon. “We're playing Woburn at Bentley College and we've never been down there so that should be pretty cool. We have a bye here (with no game on Wednesday) so we can get healthier a little bit. It's been a nice run and we're doing OK. We want to keep it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.