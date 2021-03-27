BURLINGTON — For many years, the Burlington High School track program has been a well-oiled machine. The Red Devils have been the cream of the crop or near the cream of the crop every year, enjoying many league titles and successful seasons.
On Saturday afternoon, a banged up Wilmington High School boys team tried to take them off their perch, but weren't able to do just that. The Red Devils came away with a convincing 64-36 victory.
"We lost a tough battle against a strong, well coached Burlington team,” said WHS coach Mike Kinney. “It was great to see the kids competing and we are grateful that we are having this indoor season. The seniors have had so much taken away from this year, so it is nice to see them be able to compete as a team, lead the younger kids and push each other. It would have been nice to have more time for preparation especially in the sprinting and field events.
“I feel like if we competed against Burlington ten times we would win five out the ten. We also had to deal with some nagging injuries that held us back.”
Wilmington won five of the events, while several others also placed in a second event. Sam Juergens was first in the 55-meter hurdles (9.07) and also grabbed third place in the high jump (5-4).
Sean Riley was tops in the mile at 4:44.7, while Owen Surette was second at 4:44.9 and also picked up a third place in the two-mile running at 11:01.0.
“Sean Riley looked very calm and collected and ran very well taking the one mile, and running a strong leg to take the lead in the 4x400 relay,” said Kinney. “Owen Surette put in an iron man performance with the tough one mile and two mile double, placing second and third.”
Riley, along with Pat O'Mahony, Sean Lydon and Aidan McGrath won the relay with a combined time of 3:46.8. McGrath also won the 600 at 1:28.3, while Lydon and O'Mahony took the top two spots in the 1,000 meters with respective times of 2:52.5 and 2:53.0.
“The 1,000 was also a good event for us with Sean Lydon just edging out teammate Pat O'Mahony to take first and second. The distance crew ran exceptional times for the first meet of the season,” said Kinney.
Rounding out the scorers included third places from Colton Sullivan in the long jump (17-10), Jeandre Abel in the 300 (38.40) and Chris Wong in the 55-meter hurdles (9.39).
“Colton Sullivan also had a good day in the dash and the long jump. There was a discrepancy with the results of 55-meter dash, but photo evidence shows Colton took second in the dash (but wasn't credited for it). He also took third place in the long jump,” said Kinney.”
Wilmington will be back in action with another road meet on Saturday morning, traveling to Wakefield for a 9:00 am start.
“Although we suffered a setback, the entire team has a positive attitude and is focused on improvement,” said Kinney. “We know where we stand now, and we are looking forward to some good days ahead.
“As always, we are looking forward to taking another crack at Burlington during the spring season. We don't get much time to rest as we have another major challenge next week against Wakefield on Saturday. We are looking to get a good week of practice, and improve on some of our weaknesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.