Joe Gaudreau is no stranger to battling adversity. Throughout his collegiate track career he has been to three different schools, had to red shirt, experienced the COVID year, and battled numerous injuries throughout the process.
Six years later, the current UMass Lowell River Hawk is seeing all his hard work pay off.
This past weekend, Gaudreau earned two first place finishes en route to UML capturing the America East Conference title.
The graduate student came in first place in the 400-meter with a time of 47.71 seconds, besting Albany’s talented Nicardo Blake. Before the race, Gaudreau spent some significant time game planning with assistant coach John Byrnes, formerly the head coach at Tewksbury High.
“The kid on Albany Nicardo Blake, he’s really talented,” said Gaudreau. “After prelims, me and coach Byrnes were thinking of race strategies for like an hour. On Sunday, we were talking about what’s probably going to happen and what I should do in every different scenario, and like none of it happened.”
When Gaudreau was midway through the race, he quickly realized Blake did not do what he previously anticipated. However, he managed to adjust on the fly in what created for an electrifying finish.
“I was in lane five and he was in lane six so I thought he was going to sit on me and kind of match me,” he said. “At the break line I thought he was going to try to cut me off, but he didn’t do that until the two-fifty mark. He cut me off, we bumped each other then I had to go around him.”
Gaudreau’s success continued in the 4x400 relay, where he assisted teammates Hunter Marino, Kashief Bogannam, and Thomas Jordan in a first place finish (3:14.18 seconds).
Following a fourth place finish in the 400-meter the previous season and taking into account his long journey, Gaudreau is relieved to see all the pieces start to fit together.
Following his high school career at Wilmington High School — which included being named the Town Crier’s male Athlete of the Year — Gaudreau ran at Division 3 Springfield College before transferring to Coastal Carolina his sophomore year. After a walk-on attempt didn’t work out, he decided to come back home to UMass Lowell to red shirt.
His first year at UML, Gaudreau participated in collegiate events as unattached. Meaning, he had no affiliation to any particular school and was competing as an independent.
After receiving the attention of the River Hawks, Gaudreau ran into COVID, canceling the indoor track season. He finally experienced a normal season last year which injuries ultimately overshadowed.
When Gaudreau crossed the finish line on Sunday, he couldn’t help but remember what he had to endure to get to this moment.
“It was cool because last year I was hurt for a lot of the season,” he recalled. “It made me realize I need to take the right steps every single day to recover from injuries. Good days equal good weeks and good weeks equal good months. I did the right thing every day.
“(My journey) matured me a lot. I’m twenty-three now but going through it, you learn how to deal with all types of adversity. Injuries, transferring, and then I come here and I’m labeled as a walk on. I knew I was talented enough but I stayed quiet. I’m just going to run fast and train harder. It made me feel like I need to keep proving my worth.”
When River Hawk head coach Gary Gardner saw Gaudreau come to the program, he saw the adjustment he had to make to be successful at the division one level.
“It took him a little while to get used to it,” said Gardner. “He basically had a year and a half, almost two years off of real training. It’s been a process and last year you could really see him turn the corner and just continue to do so this year.”
Through the ups and downs, there’s one trait in particular regarding Gaudreau that resonates with Gardner.
“The thing that separates him right now compared to the past is just the confidence he has in himself,” he said. “He doesn’t get rattled.”
That characteristic was demonstrated at the highest stage on Sunday, where Gaudreau rallied late in his 400-meter race.
“In that race somebody cut him off in the finals and it looked like he was going to lose, and all of a sudden he comes flying by the guy in the last fifty meters after he cut him off with a hundred meters to go,” said Gardner. “He just doesn’t think he’s going to lose in a situation like that, and that goes a long way to not losing. He’s really come a long way maturity wise in his time here.”
After two first place finishes and a conference title, Gaudreau still has high expectations for the spring outdoor season.
“The biggest (goal) is conference title for sure (as a team), and it would be cool to get the individual four-hundred title,” he said. “I would love to qualify for Eastern Regionals for at least the relay if not the open 400.”
