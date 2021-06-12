WILMINGTON – During the Fall-2 season, the Wilmington High School boys track-and-field team finished with a very successful 4-1 dual meet season.
On Saturday afternoon, with the blistering sun shining on them for several hours, the Wildcats repeated that successful season here outdoors, beating Stoneham 109-27, to again finish 4-1.
Both times the 'Cats were defeated by Burlington, a league and Division 3 state powerhouse, who last week captured the D3 State Relay Meet for the eighth time in the past ten years.
“This has been an awesome team. We have a lot of young kids. We finished 4-1 in both seasons and that's just been tremendous.”
Wilmington came away with 12 first place finishes, while adding a large handful of second and third places. The stronger performances came with a sweep in the 400-meter hurdles with John Ware (63.5), Chris Wong (66.5) and Aidan Burke (69.6) and then with the 110-meter hurdles, it was Nehemiah Camara (16.8), Sam Juergens (17.7) and Wong (17.9).
“The (two groups) have been awesome all season,” said Kinney.
Jurgens was also first in the high jump, clearing 5-10, which is tied for the best in the entire Middlesex League. Ware also was a part of the winning 4x400 relay team along with Evan Shackelford, Noah Carriere and Aidan McGrath with a combined time of 4:00.5. Shackelford was also second in the 400 and in the triple jump (32-9.50), McGrath grabbed three points in the 800 at 2:06.9 and Carriere was third in the 400 (57.4).
Isaac Avila had a terrific day as he was first in both the long jump (18-8.50) and javelin (149-1) and was part of the winning 4x100 along with Willie Stuart, Noah Camara and Jeandre Abel, who had a time of 46.2 seconds. Stuart also picked up a first in the triple jump at 39-3.50, which is tops in the entire league, and was second in the 100 at 11.6 seconds. Abel added a first in the 100 (11.4) and a second in the high jump (5-6).
The other first places came from Sean Riley in the mile (5:03.8), Sean Lydon in the 800 (2:06.8), Pat O'Mahony in the two-mile (11:19.1) and Tyler Sheehan in the discus (95-3).
The other seconds came from Alex Paquet in the two-mile (12:11.9), Colton Sullivan in the long jump (17-1), Owen Surette in the javelin (141-4) and Braden Huddleston in the discus (93-3).
Rounding out the scoring with thirds included Sullivan in the 100 (11.8), Owen Mitchell in the 800 (2:20.3), Surette and Lydon tied in the high jump (5-2) and Jack Melanson in the shot put (32-7.50).
On Thursday, Wilmington will compete in the Middlesex League Championship Meet and Kinney is expecting a handful of kids to do very well.
