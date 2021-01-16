WILMINGTON – In their season opener two weeks ago at Burlington High, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team had given defending Freedom Division champion Burlington all they could handle, leading at the half, and staying very much in the game well into the fourth quarter before the game got away from them.
The hope for the Wildcats was that in the rematch this past Saturday at Wilmington High, they would be able to complete the strong effort and come away with a win against the Red Devils. But it was not to be for the Wildcats, who took a bit of a step back from their season opening performance and fell to the Burlington by a score of 75-52 to drop to 0-2 on the season.
Wilmington stayed with the Red Devils, who are coached by former Tewksbury coach Phil Conners, through one quarter this time around, trailing only 17-13 after the first eight minutes, but Burlington extended their lead to 12 points by the end of the first half and 21 by the end of three quarters on their way to the blowout victory.
The Wildcats were led by a team high 24 points from junior guard Tommy Mallinson, while senior guard Jimmy McCarron had 11 points and 15 rebounds. It was not enough, however, as the Wildcats struggled on defense in this one, allowing the sharp shooting Red Devils far too many open looks at the basket.
In the first quarter, Burlington was struggling to hit some of those open shots and the score stood tied at 7-7 with 3:40 left in the quarter after a three-pointer by McCarron. A 7-0 run by Burlington gave them a 14-7 lead with 1:28 left, but the Wildcats fought back and when Mallinson hit a three pointer at the buzzer they trailed just 17-13.
But even with the close game, Wilmington coach Dennis ingram had a sense of impending doom.
“During that first quarter, my assistant and I were saying, those shots (by Burlington) are open and uncontested, and they are going to start going in at some point,” Ingram said. “When they are missing those shots that are wide open and you do not fix that problem, they are gonna start to hit them.”
In the second quarter, the shots did start to fall for the Red Devils. Mallinson scored the first basket of the quarter to pull the Wildcats within 17-15, but a 13-2 run by Burlington made the score 30-17 with 4:26 left in the frame and Wilmington never really recovered, falling into a 37-25 halftime deficit.
The frustrating part for Ingram and the Wildcats was that they played pretty well in many aspects of the game, but they simply could not hit their shots.
“It feels like we have seen that before,” Ingram said. “The kids work hard. They work for an offensive rebound and do all the hard stuff, but then we just can’t finish. It seems like that happens to us a lot.
“We tried to force the tempo and it worked a little bit. We were able to force some turnovers and Burlington was getting frustrated, but we just needed that bucket to get into that next phase and we just couldn’t get it.”
One player who was able to find his shooting range for the Wildcats was Mallinson, who had just eight points at the half, but 24 for the game, the second game in a row where he has scored 20 or more points.
“That comes from playing so much,” ingram said. “He is the first guy we have had here in a while who plays every single day of the year, and it shows. He cares so much about basketball and about the team. We tell him ‘Tom, they are going to be up in your face, and he just says OK’. It doesn’t phase him at all.”
McCarron also had his second consecutive strong game with his 11 points and 15 rebounds, as he continues to impress Ingram with his all around play.
“It seems like everything he does is hard. He does all of the little things,” Ingram said. He is very consistent, and that is nice to see, because he works hard every game and every practice. He is just a real throwback.”
Burlington put the game away with a strong third quarter, taking a 60-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter, despite the efforts of Mallinson and junior Will Doucette (six points). Burlington coasted to victory from there, leaving the Wildcats to go back to the drawing board to plan for this Saturday’s game at Wakefield High at 9:00 am. The two teams will square off again on Monday at 1:00 at Wilmington.
Ingram and his coaching staff will be looking for a better effort this time out in both practices and games.
“We have already started to talk about it. We felt like we had a great practice on Tuesday, and we had an ok practice on Thursday, but we thought last night (Friday) was a terrible practice,” Ingram said. “We did not play well, and I feel like it really stemmed from last night’s practice. You have to have complete buy in from every single kid and I am not sure that we have that.
“We need to have every single uniform pulling in the same direction. Not ‘me’, but ‘we’. I want it so badly for them and I know there are some guys on the team who want it so badly. We need everybody to want it like that.”
