WILMINGTON – Craig Turner has only been on the sideline for three Thanksgiving Day Games. He's already had enough of the “Tewksbury has won the last ten meetings talk”.
"Yes, I am (sick of it). I've only been here for five (years but) three (previous games) and I'm already sick of it. I asked the kids the other day, saying 'I heard there's a trophy for this game, has anyone ever seen it'? They were like 'really, there's a trophy'? I saw it on TV one year and it showed Tewksbury with it, so I'm pretty sure there is, but I have never seen it. I would sure like it to come back here, that would be awfully nice."
The last time Wilmington won was in 2009, a 34-22 victory. Since that loss, Tewksbury has gone 102-34, including this year's 7-3 mark.
Wilmington, on the other hand, is enjoying its second straight winning season – counting the Fall-2 season – and third since Turner took over before the 2017 season. That year, Wilmington won its first playoff game in history, but couldn't get anything going against a real stingy Tewksbury defense.
If Wilmington is going to snap the 10-game losing streak, you would think this is the year? After all, the 'Cats went a step further in the same playoff bracket as the Redmen, beating Middleboro before losing to Foxboro, while Tewksbury was upset by the No. 12 seed Bedford in the first round. Wilmington has been battle tested facing the likes of Woburn, Billerica, Stoneham and then two playoff teams. Tewksbury has also been battle tested facing Danvers, Chelmsford, Billerica, Andover and then Bedford. The common opponent is Billerica – the 'Cats were defeated 36-21, but Tewksbury edged them out in a defensive effort, 12-10.
Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward certainly knows that this won't be a cakewalk like many of the other previous games over the past decade.
"They're good. We had the opportunity to see them over the summer time and they were outstanding (on the 7-on-7’s). They are very quick. Every one of their skilled (position) kids are very skilled. They execute their stuff in the pass game, but they also execute their stuff in the run game. They control the ball and keep the other offense off the field," he said. "From what I have seen, most of their formula for success has come from (controlling the ball) but whenever they need a quick score, they seem to be able to do that, too. They are dangerous on both ends (passing and running).
"Our coaches are going to have to be smart with our preparation (and game planning) and our kids are going to have to play above their heads a little bit at different parts of the game."
Offensively, Wilmington will be led by senior quarterback Pedro Germano, who has thrown for over 1,000 yards with 12 TDs, while he has rushed for 442 yards and another seven scores. The backfield consists of sophomore fullback Michael Lawler, with halfback Marcello Misuraca, while senior Gavin Erickson is a wingback and senior John Germano is the lone receiver. Lawler has 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Erickson has almost 900 combined rushing/receiving yards with 12 touchdowns, and Germano has over 250 receiving yards, three scores, while he also has a pretty good foot for PAT’s, and has nailed two field goals.
"When they are in the tighter sets with all of their backs, the kid that you don't hear about much, but I think is a good player is the fullback (Michael Lawler)," said Aylward. "Obviously number eleven (Gavin Erickson) is as good as we'll see in terms of a skilled kid because he can block, he can run routes, he can beat you running around you, and running through you. Twenty-five (Marcello Misuraca) is really good. He has great speed, he runs hard, he can run it inside, outside and he can catch the ball.
"Then you have number two (John Germano), who can do a lot of those things as a running back, but because they have those guys, he's this extra luxury that you have in the slot and he can do so many things. He killed us over the summer. He's just super quick and he catches everything that is thrown at him."
Up front on the line, Wilmington will have center Jake Chirichiello, tackles Jack Malloy and John Rhind, guards Adam Sulick and Ali Aboukal with tight end Luke Murphy.
"They're a tough match-up for anybody. Their guys up front are good all the way across the board," said Aylward. "Number 79 (Jake Chirichiello) I think is the best. Just on the surface if you say, 'who is the one player who never comes off the field'? Well, that's number 79. It doesn't matter what kind of personnel or schemes that they are running offensively or defensively, he's on the field at all times.
"The fact that they can bring in number seven (Luke Murphy) on defense to give some of those guys a blow, those kids are able to be fresh and that's how they have been able to go out there and wear down some other teams, or at least the games that I have seen throughout the season."
Wilmington's offensive line will certainly have its challenges, facing a DL that has been incredibly stingy all season, giving up just 100 rushing yards per game.
Defensively, Wilmington will certainly again be challenged. Redmen senior quarterback Danny Fleming has been nothing short of sensational every game. He has thrown for almost 700 yards with eight TDs and has 962 rushing yards with 16 scores. But it's not just him. Junior Alex Arbogast started off red-hot with several big games against Danvers and Hopkinton before cooling down a bit. He's extremely dangerous if he gets to the outside. Justin Darrigo and Hunter Johnson will get some carries, especially after the huge season ending loss of fullback Sean Hirtle, a solid two-way player, who also had a strong season at linebacker.
The defensive cast for the 'Cats will include ends Murphy and Jack Rooney, tackles Chirichiello and Yvenson Jeanty, linebackers Misuraca, Rhind and Peter LeBlanc, and then in the secondary, it'll be John Germano, Erickson, Alfonso Gambale and Nate Rebinskas.
That defensive unit was certainly busy and tired after last week's playoff loss to Foxboro, who were led by one of the state's best backs Dylan Gordon and his 284 yard night. He was big and tough to tackle. Fleming isn't as big, but certainly is extremely tough to tackle – especially after initial contact.
Turner knows that Tewksbury is much deeper than just Fleming, and his team can't afford to start out slow, play just one strong half, or to turn the ball over. The team will have to do all of this before the largest anticipated crowd that they'll ever see in a high school game.
"From what I've been told, they are expecting a real big crowd, at least in the couple thousand range so that would be impressive if that happens, plus the weather is supposed to be nice," said Turner. "There will be two good teams (going at it). This week of practice stinks – just trying to keep the kids focused and trying to prepare for Tewksbury is hard enough, but next week is the best and it's just a blast. The kids are excited every day, we're the only ones out here, we're the only show in town and this game is the only thing that matters, so it would be awfully nice to be able to get a glimpse of that trophy and maybe bring it back over here. That would be nice.
"I've said it to the kids and have been saying it for the last couple of years, this is the game that we want around here. I was talking to (former Athletic Director) Jim Gillis and he congratulated me on the season and he didn't want to talk about the playoff games. All he wanted to know was how Tewksbury looks this year – that's what they care about here. To be honest, that's all I care about.
“I wouldn't say that I necessarily understood it when I first got here – it was more about I want to go deep in the playoffs, but I tell you right now, I would trade those playoff games to win this game right here. This is the one that matters. I can feel it from the people around town, I can feel it from these kids and I know that I can feel it. This is the game that we want to win."
Last Thanksgiving, Turner was able to spend some quality time with his family when COVID cancelled the season. He said the three years holidays before that he had to eat from the 'bad side' of the turkey.
"I have not been happy on Thanksgiving Day for a while. It's been an absolutely miserable experience. I'd love once to not be driving to my in-laws and not want to bang my head off the windshield. It would be nice. The key for us all year has been, if we can get a couple of turnovers and don't give them a couple of turnovers, we'll be in it.
"We can't start off slow either. In the past, the couple of games that we have been competitive in, it's been real tight early and then all of a sudden there's a barrage from Tewksbury. We've got to stay away from that. We can't have a two or three touchdown run from them (in a short period of time). We've got to stay consistent, hold the ball and make them play defense and see what happens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.