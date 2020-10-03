WILMINGTON – While last season certainly did not go the way the Wilmington High Golf team would have liked, as the Wildcats struggled to a winless campaign. But despite the team’s struggles, it was a productive season in many ways for the Wildcats as they had several players gain some valuable experience, which will hopefully help lead to some victories this season.
While the Wildcats do lose the services of some key players, they bring back the majority of last year’s lineup, many of whom saw significant playing time last season. Despite the lack of results on the scoresheet, Wilmington coach Steve Lynch saw some changes in his team down the stretch that he feels will carry over into this season.
“The last couple of matches of the season we had some internal issues, but the kids who kept playing through to the end seem to have bonded a little as a group,” Lynch said. “It seemed like they kind of said to each other, hey most of us are coming back next year, so let’s get together and see what we can do? And even though we were not able to get any wins in those last two matches, I felt like we played a lot better.”
The Wildcats had 24 players try out for the team this season, meaning that with just two days of tryouts, Lynch had some very difficult choices to make to cut the roster down to 12.
“We really didn’t have much of a sample to look at,” Lynch said. “We had one day on the range and one day on the course to make those choices. We had some good kids returning and we also had some newcomers to balance things off with those veterans.
“We added some good players to try and boost the bottom half of our lineup,” Lynch said. “I think that can be a big difference between last year and this year. “
While the bottom of the lineup will indeed be important for the Wildcats, one of the most important players for the Wildcats will be at the top of the lineup, where number one player and senior co-captain will do his best to lead his team on a weekly basis.
“Sam has grown steadily as a leader and as a player,” Lynch said. “He came up as a freshman without much experience. It was a little rough for him his freshman and sophomore year, but he has really improved over the past four years. When he is on, he can be a very good player and a very good leader as well.”
Cedrone’s co-captain, fellow senior Colin Gates, will play a little further down the lineup for the Wildcats, but he will be just as important to the Wildcats success.
“Colin is a very quiet kid, but he works hard on his game,” Lynch said. “He takes lessons and he works at Hillview, so he spends two thirds of his day around the golf course. He has really improved and added some length to his game. He has shown great improvement over the past four years.”
Another strong returning player for the Wildcats will be sophomore Owen Mitchell, who will play in the number two slot after an strong freshman season.
“Owen is another guy who is quiet, but you can tell he played all summer and worked on his game,” Mitchell said. “He is a golfer and he is always trying to improve. In our practice round, he was one over par after eight holes. He shot a five on the ninth hole, but he did very well overall.
Rounding out the Wildcats lineup will be Rhiannon Dymant, their lone female player, in the number three slot, Joe Dynan at number four, junior Nate Packer at number five, sophomore Pat Stokes at number six and junior Matt Vinal at number seven.
Other players battling for playing time will be sophomores James Caples and Jack Toomey along with senior Jason Davey and Robert Cyr.
The Wildcats will have a much more condensed schedule this season, playing only schools in the Middlesex Freedom Division, while not playing Liberty Division powerhouses like Lexington and Winchester. They will take on Watertown, Woburn, Wakefield, Burlington and Melrose twice each.
The Wildcats kicked off their season this Monday and Tuesday against Watertown in a home and home matchup. Despite playing pretty well, the Wildcats dropped both matches, falling by scores of 40-32 on Monday and 38-34 on Tuesday.
