READING – Heading into their meet with Watertown back on Thursday, April 6th, the Wilmington High School boys track squad was hungry for a win.
Following an effort that totaled 124 points from 24 different athletes, the ‘Cats delivered in ultimate team fashion.
“The score may seem very lopsided which really is a reflection of Watertown's small team numbers,” said Wildcat head coach Mike Kinney. “However, their top athletes are very competitive and the Wilmington team stepped up to challenge them. This was definitely a positive meet in which we can build upon to challenge the tougher teams in the league.”
Leading the way for Wilmington was Noah Carriere, scoring 13 total points that included a win in the triple jump (36-7), a win in the 400-meter dash (53.42 seconds), and a second place finish in the 200-meter dash (24.5).
Right behind Carriere in the point totals was Jon Magliozzi and Hunter Sands, both earning 11.25 points in the effort.
Sands, notching first place finishes in both the high hump (5-6) and 110-meter hurdles (19.6 seconds), played a key role in the team’s first place 48-second 4x100 relay foursome. Magliozzi was the first leg of the relay winning group, also winning the 100-meter dash (12.1 seconds) and the long jump (18-9). The pair was joined by Charlie Rosa and Jon Foresyth.
The ‘Cats also saw a victory in the 4x400 relay (3:51.57), including Thomas Burns (57.9), Roman Moretti (58.8), Tyler Nguyen (57.4), and Matt Steinmetz (57.5)
Aidan Burke won the 400-meter hurdles (67.6) and earned two second place finishes in the javelin (111-0) and the long jump (17-5).
Also standing out for the ‘Cats was newcomer Martin Philiossaint, who’s eight point day consisted of a win in the triple jump (36-11) and second place in the 100-meter dash (12.7).
“Martin Philiossaint is new to Wilmington and he looked great in the competition,” said Kinney. “He placed second in the 100 and won the triple jump. His winning jump was much further but he stepped backwards as he was leaving the pit which took almost four feet of his mark. He is very athletic and should be very helpful for our team.”
Rounding out the field events, the ‘Cats saw success from Braden Huddleston, taking first in the shot put (34-8), second in discus (98-0), and third in javelin (110-1) and Tyler Sheehan, taking a first place finish in the discus (107-7).
“Tyler Sheehan picked up where he left off last year in the discus with an excellent early season throw of 107-7,” said Kinney.
Cooper Loisel was victorious in the javelin (117-9), Sean Patrone earned a second place bid in the high jump (5-4) and third in the long jump (17-4). The ‘Cats saw third place finishes from Nguyen (long jump, 16-10) and Lucas Gorham (shot put, 31-9, discus, 94-7).
In the distance events, Kinney was impressed with his team’s transition from the winter to spring season.
“The distance crew has put in a lot of work between the winter and spring seasons, and it has paid off,” he said. “There were a bunch of personal records for the distance crew, and they are ready to excel this year and next. Thomas Burns (4:53.18), Dean Ciampa, (4:54.34) and Mike Oatis (4:55.72) were top three in the mile. Roman Moretti (2:13.39) and Brayden Gorski (2:19.56) picked up first and third in the 800, and Ciampa (11:01.27), Jake Cronin (11:08.65), and Vihbush Sivakumar (11:25.15) swept the two mile.”
Rounding out the Wilmington scoring was Patrone, who was second in 110-meter hurdles (20.5), Ashvin Baker, who was second in 400-meter hurdles (69.72) and second in the 400-meter dash (56.7), Rosa, who was third in triple jump (35-9), Cam Pereira, who was third in the 110-meter hurdles (22.83), and Cam Jenks, who was third in 400-meter hurdles (70.1).
Kinney was pleased to see scoring from all parts of his lineup, from the veterans all the way down to the newcomers.
“Tyler Nguyen, Matt Steinmetz, Jon Foreysth, Ashvin Baker, Cam Jenks, Lucas Gorham, Nick Atwater and Charlie Rosa all had a strong start to the season,” he said of his veterans. “Among the new athletes to the team, several look like they will be important contributors moving forward, including Ben Wright, Luke Cushing, Cam Pereira, Gabriel Borges, and Dylan Grace.”
