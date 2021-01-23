WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School Athletic Director Mia Muzio gave a review of the 2020 fall season for the School Committee during their meeting last Wednesday night. This past fall, Wilmington offered soccer, field hockey, cross country, and golf. They also offered a new option, strength and conditioning, to all student athletes.
Some of the extra limitations that all of these sports had to meet because of COVID-19 protocols within the state and Middlesex League included playing only within the same division and playing the same school for two weeks. Muzio said that some sports couldn’t have all three teams (freshman, junior varsity, and varsity), but all teams were able to practice 2-3 times per week. In order to get up to six games in, they played games on Saturdays and holidays.
Overall, she reported that participation was great. She said that they had more than 50 field hockey and soccer players and 33 students in the strength and conditioning program. Other highlights included girls cross country star Addyson Hunt beating the 3.2-mile course record and the girls soccer team tying for first place in the division.
Muzio’s review covered all of Wilmington’s League or Team All Stars by name. The all-stars for boys soccer were Aidan McGrath, Justin Healey, and Patrick O’Mahony. Girls soccer all stars were Amber Flynn, Audrey Curdo, Alyssa Granara, and Jenna Sweeney. The field hockey all-stars were Annabelle Kane, Chase Andersen, and Ida Bishop. Sean Riley was the boys cross country all-star. Girls cross country all stars were Hunt, Olivia Erler, and Katherine McLaughlin.
Muzio also mentioned initiatives that she has been working on, including handbooks for both athletics and coaches, a concussion policy, and an emergency action plan. She’s also focusing on the Booster Club in order to find solutions to their lack of alignment and coherency in funding and planning. She said she wants to make a committee that would examine the booster clubs of other districts and give recommendations for changes.
M. J. Byrnes asked how the Athletic Department can become more self-sufficient. Muzio answered with an example of uniforms. She explained how she wants to reinvent the uniform situation, starting with an inventory of what they have and what needs improvement. She said she’d like to be in a place where the budget accounts for all the uniforms.
Byrnes went on to ask about how the Booster Club works. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand said that the club is necessary to keep the district from user fees for student athletes. However, he said there are unclear guidelines of what the club will fund and how that intersects with the Athletic Department budget. That’s why, Muzio added, they want to look at other town’s booster clubs and how to raise money creatively and equitably.
Jay Samaha asked if the booster club could help the district phase out the user fee for the swim team, which is somewhat large, and Muzio said that would be her goal.
The committee took this opportunity to revisit the spectator issue that came up at the start of the winter season, where the Middlesex League agreed as a whole that no spectators would be allowed at games. Muzio said that nothing had been decided for the upcoming ‘Fall 2’ season with regard to spectators. Brand explained that there may be an update for the winter season after the Middlesex League’s superintendent and athletic directors meeting later that week, but as of that time no changes had been made to their decision.
Regarding an athletic handbook, David Ragsdale wondered where the current rules stood. “There are no established guidelines or policies written down,” Muzio answered. She said the handbook would be helpful for all of the frequently asked parent questions that she gets.
Ragsdale also shared his support for establishing written guidelines and asked if there was a procedure for adding new sports. Muzio said that she has all of the documentation that former Athletic Director Ed Harrison had made, but she has yet to review it. Byrnes brought up co-op programs, which Wilmington has with swimming pairing up with North Reading. The athletic director explained that it takes a lot of research to keep students from going too far and to find a team with open spots.
Several committee members thanked Muzio for her report. “I appreciate the work that you, coaches, and students did to have a season,” said Jesse Fennelly.
Jenn Bryson said that students felt safe and caregivers felt informed over the course of the fall season. Muzio especially thanked WCTV for making live games available for parents and spectators to watch at home.
