WILMINGTON – After waiting and waiting for the season to start, it took just 40 seconds before the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team found the back of the net.
Junior Celia Kulis came down the left side with the ball, chipped it past a defender, before moving closer to the net, and in doing so she rifled a strong shot to the far right side, about knee high for an impressive tally, coming within the first minute of the shortened and different season due to COVID-19.
That goal, as well as tallies from four other teammates, lifted the Wildcats to a dominating 5-1 victory over Burlington played at Alumni Field on Saturday morning.
Wilmington took advantage of the new 7-on-7 scenario by utilizing their overall team speed, skills and passing abilities, which in turn gave Kulis, Ida Bishop, Rita Roche, Zoe DeRose and Gabriella Monteforte goals.
"Yes that was nice (to have five different goal scorers)," said head coach Leanne Ebert. "It shows that they are a team and that they all need each other. Some players are naturally stronger than others, but they all need each other and rely on each other for different things and I think they did a great job.
“Even with Zoe (DeRose), who predominately plays defense, I popped her up on the forward line and she went up there and did a great job. Sometimes we're going to have to do that, switch some kids around."
After the quick goal by Kulis, the score remained the same until about 12 minutes later when Roche sent a nice pass off to Bishop, who at the right side of the net, drove the ball to the back of the net for what turned out to be the game winner.
Wilmington led 2-0 after the first of four 15-minute periods. That score remained that way through the second quarter, before the 'Cats added two in the third and then each team grabbed one goal each in the fourth.
"I'm pleased with them. They came out strong," said Ebert. "In the second quarter, Burlington poured it on some and then at halftime we talked about it. We talked about putting into play some of the things that we have been working on in practice. Then we came out of halftime and they did that exactly. The girls did a great job with the 7-vs-7, spreading out, passing, communicating, using the field and the back passes as they were able to swing it, and recovering (to get back on defense).
"Just all in all, I was really pleased with their performance especially to switch to this kind (of different play) with all that they are going through and all that's going on. So I was really pleased to see them come out as strong as they did today."
Roche, Bishop and Chase Andersen each had an assist and goalie Johanna Robinson made two saves for the win.
In last week’s edition, Ebert had said at the time that she hadn’t decided the other members of her team, just the 15 returners. Since publication, she has and the other members include: senior Antonia Brunetto with juniors Nokomis Bramantecohen, Shea Cushing, Gabriella Monteforte, Alyssa Rago and Allison Rebeiro.
Wilmington will travel to Burlington for a game on Saturday morning before hosting Wakefield on Monday morning with both games slated to begin at 11:00 am.
