STONEHAM — The Wilmington High School boys basketball team has experienced it all this season; Whether it be blowout losses, blown fourth quarter leads, overtime action, or periodic offensive and defensive success, the young squad of hoopers has played through most of the scenarios high school basketball has to offer.
One particular experience was missing: a win.
After starting off the season 0-15, the ‘Cats have found themselves getting into the win column in each of their last two games.
Friday night’s 66-63 win over Stoneham marked first year (interim) head coach Jon Amico’s first career win.
“We had a stretch of like six or seven games in a row where we lost by single digits,” said Amico. “So to finally get one was awesome.”
Not only was it a sigh of relief for him and his coaching staff, he knew the players needed it just as much as they did.
“These kids needed it,” said Amico. “The bus ride home was awesome, the locker room was awesome. It was the win we were waiting for all year.”
Despite a 0-15 start, Amico’s team has demonstrated they were capable of winning all season long. A young, inexperienced roster ultimately got in the way of Wilmington closing out many close contests. On Friday, all the pieces were finally put into place.
“We just put everything together,” said Amico. “We played great defense. We actually switched up and went to a two-three zone in the second half, which we never really ran. So we ran that without even practicing it, and it worked really well.”
Wilmington also came to play on the offensive end, seeing contributions from the whole starting five.
“We were very spread out across the board on offense,” said Amico. “We had three guys in double digits and two others with eight and nine points. We had five guys who really contributed offensively.”
The ‘Cats were led by Michael Oatis (16 points) as well as Tiago Gomez (15 points). To seal the win, Charlie Rosa came up huge, executing a timely steal that put Wilmington in a position to win.
All year long, Wilmington has been led by two seniors in Shea Price and captain Jacob Roque. With a team composed of mostly underclassmen, both Price and Roque have proved to be great leaders for their young teammates and are a large reason why the team never gave up.
“It felt great,” said Price on the first win. “Being a part of this team the whole year, we’ve worked so hard. We haven’t sat down and sulked about not getting a win yet. We’ve come into every practice with our heads up, just working so hard for this moment. The fact that it all paid off is awesome.”
Roque, who has spent the season sidelined due to an injury suffered in the Turkey Day football game, has still found a way to impact the team in an instrumental way.
“It’s tough not being able to play and get on the court to play my last season with them,” said Roque. “So I try to do the most verbally and tell them what I see because they can’t see it, and just try to help them and bring them energy.”
The senior has been bringing the energy all year, being a vocal presence on the bench and cheering on his teammates through the thick and thin the season had to offer.
“It was a good feeling,” Roque said. “I was excited to see everyone happy after our game instead of ‘man, we could have got this one.’ In the locker room when coach Amico came in, everyone just went crazy.”
Noah Spencer, a contributor all season long for the ‘Cats, points to teammates such as Roque for providing the team a spark.
“It was definitely a fun time in the locker room after the game,” said Spencer. “The energy was up and the bench was awake all game, I feel like that helped us out.”
Tiago Gomez, another key component in the Wildcat offense, is even looking ahead to what the team might look like next year.
“It’s obviously been a rough season,” he said. “We’ve had some close games we should have won looking back on it. It was fun getting the first win and we’re hoping to get more and that the energy will transition into next season and be better.”
Through all the losses the team endured, effort was never in question. Ben Marvin, another big piece on the team appreciates that.
“I’m proud to have finally won a game with these guys,” he said. “It’s a blessing to play with these guys who always give one hundred percent. We finally got our coach’s first win which was an amazing experience to make him proud and start his legacy.”
On Tuesday night, Amico’s squad continued right where they left off, beating a strong Watertown team by a score of 51-39. It was the first win over Watertown since 2015 when 1,000 point scorer Connor Bennett pumped in 40 points.
Like Friday, the effort all started on the defensive side of the basketball.
“Defensively we played awesome tonight across the board,” said Amico. “They got a couple really good shooters on that team and Ben, Micahel, and Tiago especially played great defense on their guards.”
On offense, the ‘Cats were led by Ayden Balter (12 points, 12 rebounds), Marvin (eleven points), and Oatis (nine points).
After two straight wins, it isn’t the skill, effort, or execution that Amico is pointing towards for success.
“Right now, a little bit more experience (is making the difference),” he said. Players and coaches. We can win these closer games now and hopefully we can get a couple more wins to close out the season.”
The Wildcats will look to do exactly that with three games left in the season coming against familiar opponents Melrose, Burlington, and North Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.