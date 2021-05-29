WILMINGTON – Last season, or more precisely two seasons ago in 2019, when the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team went 6-12 on the season and qualified for the state tournament via the Sullivan Rule, the six wins marked the most for the boys tennis program and marked a positive step in the right direction for a program that had struggled for the past two seasons.
Now, two years later, the Wildcats have already exceeded that impressive achievement, improving to 7-0 on the season this past week, with a pair of wins over Middlesex League opponents, keeping their perfect record on the season intact with 5-0 victories over Melrose on the road last Friday afternoon, and Watertown at home on Tuesday of this week.
In last Friday’s road win over Melrose, the Wildcats were once again led to victory by some strong performances by their singles lineup, although truth be told, they were outstanding throughout their lineup, as the doubles combinations also played very well
Junior captain Anay Gandhi got things started in first singles with a gutsy come from behind 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory, followed by a dominant win by freshman Anuj Gandhi, who propelled an all-court game in second singles to secure a 6-2, 6-2 win. With the victories, both of the Gandhi brothers kept their undefeated streaks for the season alive.
“They have both been a huge part of our success this season,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “Anay continues to dominate in three set matches, because he just wears down his opponent. And Anuj just keeps improving. He has really learned to play a full court game, and he did a great job with that against Melrose.”
Senior captain Colby Scaplen had the most dominant victory of all for the Wildcats, rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in third singles. Not only did Scaplen not lose a set during his victory, he did not lose a single game.
“Colby is playing very well, and he was dominant against Melrose,” Mailey said. “Sometimes he feels bad for his opponent, but I told him, you can still be nice and win 6-0, 6-0. There have been plenty of times when we have played some of those Liberty Division teams and we have been on the other side of that.”
In first doubles, the combination of Eric Packer and Sidd Karani continued to play well, taking a 6-1, 7-5 win, while in second doubles freshman Ryan Weinstein and eighth grader Michael Smaroff squeaked out a tiebreak in the first set and were down 3-5 in the second set when the Melrose team had to retire.
“Eric and Sidd played really well in the first set. They struggled a little in the second, but they hung on to win. I give them a lot of credit for pulling that off when they were not playing at their best,” Mailey said. “Ryan and Michael did a great job to pull out the tiebreak in the first set. I would have liked to have seen what they could have done in the second set if the other team didn’t have to retire. They have been playing very well together, as has Hayden Kane when he has been in the rotation.
“Hayden has actually been like a third captain for us. The kids really respect him. The whole team really, is starting to bond, just like the team we had two years ago, and that has been great to see.”
On Tuesday, the Wildcats hosted Watertown, and were even more dominant in their 5-0 victory, winning each of their matches in straight sets. Anay Gandhi won at first singles 6-3, 6-0 against a quality opponent, while Anuj Gandhi kept his undefeated streak alive with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in what Mailey described as the best match of the season for the younger Gandhi.
Meanwhile, Scaplen dominated the Watertown team captain in third singles by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
Wilmington continued its improved doubles play with Packer and Karani rolling to a 6-2, 6-3 victory while Hayden Kane and Sarthak Tripathi rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 in Tripathi’s first varsity match.
“This was our team's best performance of the season,” Mailey said.
With a 7-0 record and just three matches left in their abbreviated season, including one more against Watertown and then two with Stoneham, Mailey has allowed the possibility of an undefeated season to enter his thoughts.
“I think we have a good chance to go undefeated,” Mailey said. “I like our chances, but I also want to protect against overconfidence. Our last couple of years we have had some good success over Watertown and Stoneham, but we can’t take anything for granted. You never know what can happen. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the boys, but on the other hand, I want to raise the bar a little bit for them.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Watertown for a rematch, before hosting Stoneham next Tuesday at Wilmington High.
