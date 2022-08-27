WILMINGTON – Mike Harris loves a challenge, or more precisely he loves to challenge himself. Like anybody else, there are certain things that intimidate Harris, or things he simply does not know how to do. But unlike many people, he does not let that get in his way of trying new things.
For example, ten years ago, Harris, a Walpole native who has lived in Wilmington for the past 13 years, could never have pictured himself competing in an Ironman Triathlon. It wasn’t that he wasn’t a fine athlete, as he had already competed in several marathons, including Boston, and was an avid cyclist as well. But there was one problem with trying to compete in a triathlon. A triathlon of course, includes swimming, and at the time, Harris was, shall we say, a little less than an accomplished swimmer. But that did not stop him.
“I got into triathlons approximately ten years ago. I tend to pick one “thing” every year that challenges me, or scares me, in some way, and I pursue it try to the point of mastery — or at least until I am no longer intimidated by it,” Harris said. “At that time, I really couldn’t swim. Not well at least. And so, that year, I decided to learn how to swim. I took lessons at the YMCA in Reading. When I started, I couldn’t swim more than half a length.”
That soon changed however. Before long, he was making gradual improvements in his swimming. And soon enough, he kept adding to his endurance in the water.
“I would go nearly every day that I could, and would push myself to go further and further each time. Sort of like using telephone poles when you are learning to run,” Harris said. “Eventually I swam an entire length and was prouder than I can ever remember being proud before. Anyway, I stuck with it and would slowly add laps over time. I am still not fast, but, over time, I got to the point that distance was no longer an issue.”
And that is very important obviously, with the first leg of an Ironman Triathlon being a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and capped off by a 26.2-mile marathon. Eventually Harris got to the point where he was ready to compete in the Ironman, getting his first experience in the grueling race in Mont Blanc, Canada back in 2017. Limiting himself to one Ironman every other year, Harris competed again in 2019 in Lake Placid, New York, and then again in October of 2021, in Maryland. He will compete again in October of 2023 in California.
“I try do one every other year. That is kind of a deal I made with my wife,” Harris said. “It takes up a lot of time. Also, doing it every other year makes it not so much like a job, but more of a fun thing to do. It helps keep it fresh.”
Now, not everybody would exactly consider putting your body through that kind of punishment to be “fun”, but for the 47-year old Harris it continues to be just that, and a big reason it has remained as such has been his involvement with the TriFury Triathlon team for the past several years. After doing much of his training on his own, Harris was put in touch with TriFury by a family member, and he has never looked back. The connections he has made have made an already enjoyable experience that much better.
“My cousin told me about TriFury. I was a little intimidated at first, but they were all very welcoming and willing to help,” Harris said. “There is no better way to get involved in triathlons than to be with people who have knowledge of it. You would think they wouldn’t want to waste time with a newbie, but it was just the opposite. They were so willing to help, giving me different tips and techniques.”
And that help continues to this day, whether it be an early morning swim at Silver Lake in Wilmington or at Mystic Lake in Medford, Harris continues to receive, and now that he is a veteran triathlete, at times give, support to his fellow TriFury members.
“I swim three times a week with a big group of people,” Harris said. “Just this week, somebody was giving me some tips on swimming techniques, which is very helpful. The triathlon can be such an intimidating thing, but going through it with other people helped so much, especially with my first swim. I was nervous, but I did it, and then I did it again and now it doesn’t even phase me.”
Along with the swimming of course, comes the training for the 112-mile bike ride and the marathon that goes along with it. And with a young family, which includes three children, Ben (13), Lucas (11), and Arya (7), along with his wife Kristin, there is not always a lot of time to get in long training sessions. But thanks to Harris’ own discipline, as well as the support of his family, he has been able to maintain a schedule that keeps him prepared.
“I don’t get out as much as I would like, because I don’t want to miss anything with my family,” Harris said. “So, I get up early, around 4:00 am, get my workout in while everybody is asleep, and then by the time I am done, everybody is up. That’s what I like.”
While the training is hard, it is also something that is very helpful to Harris in other aspects of his life.
“It’s like anything, if it becomes a chore or a job, you are not going to enjoy it, Harris said. “But the feeling you get from doing it is incredible. When I am working out, I am in such a better place. I do better at work, I do better with my family, I sleep better. I am just better with everything. There is so much stress in everybody’s lives, but this helps bring that stress level down, and when I don’t do it, it definitely affects me.”
But despite all the training and all the hard work, race day still has its very challenging moments at times, as Harris is progressing through the different stages of the triathlon.
“The biking is probably the most challenging and time consuming,” Harris said. “The swim is more of just a warmup, but then you are on the bike for six hours and that just takes a huge toll on you. Once you get to the running, you are just trying to survive. It is not like a 5K or a shorter run. With a long run and a long event like that, you have to focus on nutrition. If not, you are not going to make it. You have to eat and drink properly. And there will be some things that work for you, but not for someone else, and vice versa. You have to figure out what works for you.”
Harris points out, however, that during the triathlon, he realizes that he is not alone in his struggles
“The good thing about the Ironman is that you know everyone is going through the same thing. Everybody is going to hit a wall at some point, and it is more mental than physical,” Harris said. “Everyone encounters that, even the most elite athletes who are doing it. So, it is nice to see others going through the same thing. As I said, it is more mental than physical, and you really have to be in the right place mentally.”
Fortunately for Harris, he generally is in that right place when it comes to triathlons, whether it is during training or during the event itself.
“One of the best parts is not the race itself, but the training,” Harris said. “It’s the training that goes into it that makes it great. The race is one day, but the training is all year. If you love the race, but hate the training, you will be miserable. If you are enjoying what you are doing and who you are doing it with, you will like the training and will enjoy it. It gets harder as you get older, but I still love it.”
