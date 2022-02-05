STONEHAM – Coming off two terrific performances, a tie against a solid Woburn team and a 1-0 loss to Belmont, the No. 9 ranked team in all of Eastern Mass., the Wilmington High School Boys' Hockey team had a golden chance to keep that momentum going against a Wakefield team that was sporting a subpar .500 record.
Instead, the 'Cats took several steps back, struggling in all facets of Monday night's Freedom Division game, losing in frustrating fashion, 3-0.
The loss puts Wilmington at 4-9-1 overall and 1-9-1 in the league. The good news though is the 'Cats were ranked No. 20 in the Division 2 power rankings as of Monday morning, so if they can rebound with a few wins down the stretch, they should be a lock for post-season play.
In this latest contest, Wakefield (6-8-0) was up 1-0 after the first period that saw Wilmington get called for two penalties for a combined seven minutes. The first one was a five-minute major, which seemed to be excessive and that was killed off beautifully, but the second one led to the Warriors scoring on the man advantage.
In the first minute of the second period, the Warriors added two more goals to go up by a field goal.
“I thought we had a good first period despite the seven minutes in the penalty box. I didn't think that was a major penalty and it should have been a minor, but we did a good job of killing it,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “But what penalties do to teams every time is they take your momentum away, it derails it. The (penalties) burn your (players') legs and your best players are working their hardest.
“Then to start the second period like that, giving up a goal in the first shift and then another one (right after that was such a backbreaker).”
Wilmington seemed flustered all night, and perhaps a little rusty after two days without any ice time due to the snowstorm. Trailing 3-0, the 'Cats had some legitimate chances to get back into the game, including freshman Matt O'Brien's quick shot on a 2-on-1 break which was kicked out, and then in the third period, Nate Alberti struck the far pipe off his wrist shot from the low right hand circle.
With under eight minutes left to play, the 'Cats went on a power play and then went on another one with 4:15 to go, and in both cases, they really didn't test the Warriors' goalie, Gabe Brisette (20 saves).
“We had two days off but there's no excuses. Plus you still have to put the puck in the net. We had a lot of chances. We had power play chances and we move the puck around beautiful and that's all that happens because no one wants to came out front of the net,” said Scanlon.
The loss comes after playing a terrific game against a 14-win Belmont team, losing 1-0. Goalie Liam Crowley was outstanding, making approximately 35 saves.
“Against Belmont we played well. They are a better team and they are much better than (Wakefield). We skated stride for stride with (Belmont) and lost 1-0 (to one of the top teams in the state). We got outshot heavily like 35-17 or something like that, but we had a few chances to score. We played them good. They are loaded and they are as good of a team as I have seen around here in a while.
“Those two games against Woburn and Belmont were positives. That's what we do in the crossover games – the (kids) come and play hockey. For some reason they don't take the (Freedom Division) teams the same way. It's so frustrating. Not that they are not good teams, (Wakefield) is a good little team, but we're every bit as good as them if we would just stay to playing hockey. Instead, we fall to pieces when we get behind.”
Wilmington's next three opponents are against Freedom Division teams, all which defeated the 'Cats the first time around starting with Stoneham (8-5-0) at home on Saturday, followed by Watertown (5-8-1) on Wednesday and then Melrose (2-11-1) a week from Saturday. The 'Cats lost games of 4-0, 4-1 and 3-2 respectively to those three squads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.