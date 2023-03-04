READING — Last weekend’s All-State wrestling tournament served as the end of the road for the Wilmington High School wrestling team.
However, it’s only the beginning for Wilmington’s two participants Hannah Bryson and Julien Cella.
Bryson, who wrestled in the all-girls tournament, placed third in a field of seasoned wrestlers. The first year wrestler won four total matches over the two-day tournament in the 127-pound weight class.
“I’m so excited about this new growing demographic,” head coach Kevin Riley said of the all-girls tournament. “It wasn’t on my radar at the beginning of the season, I didn’t even think we had girls when I took this job. Hannah comes in and asks me about the sport and that she was thinking about taking the winter off from track to try something different, and boy it seems to have really paid off for her.”
The junior won her first two matches of the tournament, pinning Isabella Ventresca of South Shore at 3:24 as well as Anjue Lang of Boston Latin Academy at 1:48.
In the semi-finals, Bryson’s run came to an end when she was pinned by Gloucester’s Morgan Pennimpede at 4:52 in a back and forth match.
“We knew (the semifinal) was going to be a tough match,” said Riley. “This is the part of the sport that always amazes me, is what are you going to do from that position.”
Bryson faced a quick turnaround time from her semi-final loss to the consolation semi-finals, where was paired with yet another Gloucester wrestler.
“They had the scouting report on her and she had every reason to mentally fold and just pack it in, and she came back with avenges and she put on a clinic in that win,” Riley said. “That to me really solidifies what she’s all about. She’s a tough kid, she’s mentally tough, and she’s got a heart of a champion. I’m absolutely honored to be her coach.”
Bryson didn’t quit; she beat Bailee Militello in an 11-3 major decision before pinning Logan Murray of Woburn at 5:41 to earn her a spot on the podium.
“It goes without saying, we can’t be more proud of her,” said Riley. “To coach Mitchell and I, she’s basically like another daughter. She’s out there and when she wins, we win, and when she loses, we lose.”
After a successful first season on the mat, Bryson already has her focus shifted to preparing for her senior season.
“We’re looking forward to getting her on the track for bigger and better things next year,” said Riley. “She’s already signed up for the six day camp out in Iowa where we’re going to be doing some off-season work. I know she’s going to be putting in the time and the effort to do that.”
Bryson wasn’t the only Wildcat giving it their all last weekend. Cella, who placed fifth at the Division 3 state tournament, took on a competitive field of wrestlers in the 145-pound weight class.
Cella ultimately had an 0-2 showing, ending his season just short of the New-Englands this weekend in Providence, Rhode Island.
“Unfortunately we don’t have our forty-five pounder moving on, but we were very happy with the fact that he made it to the big dance. He battled hard,” said Riley.”
Cella fell to Aidan Guiliani of Whitman-Hanson by pin at 1:16 before his consolation bracket loss to Tewksbury’s Hunter Johnson that resulted in a 13-6 decision. When Riley reflects on the junior’s weekend, there’s something much more important than wrestling that comes to mind.
“He gets knocked out the first day and he’s free to go home (because) the season is over. Not only does he come back the next day to cheer on Hannah, he’s helping out with the cameras, he’s pulling her aside helping her with tips and advice, so I was really impressed with that,” he said.
Cella, who led the ‘Cats both on and off the mat this season, is one of the leaders Riley is leaning on to keep the program moving in the right direction.
“We were proud of his body of work this season,” said Riley. “His determination, his hard work, he’s been an absolute delight as a captain and he’s definitely influenced some of these younger kids.”
As the ‘Cats turn the page on the 2022-23 winter season, they will be saying goodbye to three influential seniors.
“I’m sad we are losing Mike Ings, Ryan Watson, and John Consorti,” said Riley. “But I’m also excited about the future of this group of kids. They’ve come together so tight and they talk about family and we got a good foundation here and we got some kids who are developing life-long friends here. To be a part of that, it’s been amazing.”
As Riley’s first season of coaching comes to a close, he’s only looking to keep building the program one step at a time.
“I went into it with the philosophy of let’s give it a try with the program numbers dangerously low and talk of a co-op at some point down the road,” he said. “My main reason was to just get involved and save it for the kids that were there that didn’t want that to happen.”
To make sure that won’t happen, Riley is sending both Cella, Bryson, and Nick Iascone to the Wilmington middle school in the coming weeks to spread information about the wrestling program to prospective high school students.
“About two weeks from now we have a high school ambassadors (event) where they go down and promote whatever club or group that they participate in, and we’re going to send Hannah, Nick, and Julien down there to talk to the kids about the wrestling program to hopefully drum up some interest,” he said.
When Riley took to practice on day one, he was prepared for an up and down season due to low numbers and the considerable amount of varsity inexperience. As the season ended last weekend, he realized there’s one specific aspect of the job he was not ready for.
“I was not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster,” he said. “You get to know these kids and you get so attached to these kids because they are just amazing individuals. I told these guys at the beginning that I get a front row seat to your journey, and it’s an honor and it’s a privilege.”
