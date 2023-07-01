WILMINGTON — In its recent three game stretch, Wilmington’s Northeast League Varsity team has just about experienced it all.
In the 2-1 span, the Wildcats have been on both ends of a blowout while escaping a close game last week.
Wilmington is out to a 3-3 start to its summer campaign.
On Monday, Wilmington suffered a 13-0 loss to Greater Lowell, which concluded after five innings of play by mercy rule.
After allowing ten runs in the first inning, the ‘Cats couldn’t regain any momentum on a brisk summer night at Wilmington High School.
“When you get down big like that and you’re chasing 10 runs, it’s really just morale,” said Wilmington coach Joey Dynan. “The dugout is real quiet, you got to work on keeping that dugout up because nobody can hit a two-run home run. You got to chip away, and to chip away you got to have that morale.”
Greater Lowell sent 14 batters to the plate in the first, resulting in five hits and a pair of Wilmington fielding errors. However, the ‘Cats allowed just three runs the rest of the way, as Eric Spinney came out of the bullpen where he tossed 2.2 innings of clean work.
“We had a good, solid last three innings and made it competitive and made it fun by the end,” said Dynan.
Spinney and Michael Dynan both went 1-for-2 at the plate, providing Wilmington with their only hits on Monday.
Last Friday, Wilmington was on the opposite side of Monday’s contest, topping North Reading by a score of 11-1.
The team exploded for 11 hits highlighted by Spinney’s 3-for-3 outing at the plate where he collected an RBI.
Dynan (1-for-4, RBI), Austin Harper (1-for-4, RBI), Brian Banks (1-for-4), Brennan Walsh (1-for-4), Noah Titterington (1-for-1, RBI), Noah Spencer (2-for-2, 2 RBIs), and Juliet Zimmer (1-for-3, RBI) rounded out the offensive showing.
The day before, Wilmington edged Dracut by a score of 8-4.
Wilmington came out of the gate hot, posting four runs in the opening inning. Ignited by base hits from Spinney (2-for-4), Dynan (3-for-4), Banks (2-for-2, 2 RBIs), and Doherty (3-for-3, 4 RBIs), Wilmington was able to apply immediate pressure to Dracut.
Wilmington extended its lead to 5-0 after two innings, where it looked like the ‘Cats were going to pull away.
Dracut didn’t go down that easy. The Middies posted four runs between the fourth and fifth innings, where Spinney was called to come in relief to alleviate the pressure.
He struck out four batters in 2.1 innings of work, holding off a final Dracut push to secure the 8-4 victory while the offense added three insurance runs in the seventh.
Harper, Spencer, Walsh, Kyle Gabaree, Titterington, and Zimmer also added hits in the effort.
For his performance in both the North Reading and Dracut wins, Spinney was named Varsity Division Player of the Week for the week ending June 25.
In that two-game span, Spinney slapped five hits, stole three bases, and scored four runs along with his work on the hill.
“He’s been our leadoff batter, he’s a guy who can get on base,” said Dynan. “He’s quick, aggressive, and takes bases for us which is key in this league to put runs on the board. He’s been one of our best relievers coming out of the bullpen. He deserves player of the week and he’s been a very reliable guy we can turn to.”
As Wilmington continues their season, Dynan and the coaching staff have realized the importance of a timely start.
“Starting games off with more focus (is the key),” said the coach. “We lose games because of one or two bad innings, not because of the entirety of the game. When we have an inning or two where we’re not focused up, making a lot of errors and making some dumb plays, it’s not baseball. When we play baseball, we have the most talent in the league.”
Wilmington returns to action with a rematch with Greater Lowell on Thursday.
