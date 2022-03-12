WESTBOROUGH – Back in 2017-'18 the National Hockey League's Las Vegas Golden Knights shocked the world when in its first-year as an expansion team, advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals, losing to a much more experienced Washington Capitals team.
Here in the small town of Wilmington, we have seen that same kind of shock, when it comes to first-year programs. On Saturday afternoon, the Wilmington-Bedford Co-Op and Co-Ed Gymnastics team continued its 'Fairy Tale' season by finishing third at the State Championship Meet held at Algonquin Regional High School.
Wilmington/Bedford finished with a score of 142.45, trailing Masconomet, which repeated as state champs with its 149.325 score, and second-place Franklin, who netted a 144.9 score. Middlesex League foes Reading and Burlington finished fourth and fifth, followed by Bridgewater/West Bridgewater, the Groton-Dunstable Co-Op team and then Framingham.
“(To finish third in the state is) just awesome. We are a first-year team after last having a program twenty years ago, and still be able to win awards and we put a name out for the start of this school year, and the team, it just feels great,” said sophomore Alli Ganley, a Wilmington member of the team. “We just wanted to put our names out there and I think we did that. We weren't really looking for anything besides (get a team together) and have some fun.”
The fun has turned into a second place finish in the extremely competitive Middlesex League standings, a third place finish at the ML League Championship Meet, a second place finish at the North Sectional Meet, and now a third place finish at the state meet. Add to that, an individual state champion and state finalist, while the third place finish at the states has qualified the team for this weekend's New England Championships to be held in Connecticut. The team has elected not to go for various reasons (injuries, sicknesses, club schedules, traveling to Connecticut, etc).
On Saturday, a total of ten members of the team competed in at least one event, with two in the all-around portion. All ten put forth tremendous efforts, resulting in the third place finish.
“For not having a team, to going to the sectional meet between the North and South, we were ranked I think tenth, to finish second in the North, seeded third, then finishing third in the state, you can't beat that,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “All of the kids are thrilled and we are so happy for them. They came in, a bunch of them, not feeling their greatest. We had a few mistakes, some of the girls are under the weather, but they pushed through, fought really hard and even with some mistakes, this was our second highest team score of the year or close to it. The kids did awesome and we're just so proud of them.”
Juniors Emily Provost and Alexa Graziano led the team by finishing sixth and eighth in the all-around competition. Provost had four scores over 9.0 including 9.4 on the floor, 9.350 on the vault and bars and a 9.150 on the beam. Graziano finished with scores of 9.250 on the floor, 9.1 on the beam, 9.050 on the vault and 8.9 on the bars.
Bedford's Sasha Wintner was 18th in the all-around, even though she competed in three events with an incredible 9.350 on the beam, an 8.850 on the bars and an 8.7 on the floor.
Two other athletes competed in three events each. Madison Marchionna scored an 8.675 on the vault, an 8.540 on the floor and a 7.70 on the beam and Melanie Perales finished with an 8.625 on the vault and 8.0 scores on the bars and beam.
Rounding out the competitors included Mikayla Comeiro, who finished with an 8.250 on the floor and a 6.850 on the beam and Brooke Stuzynski, who had a 6.9 on the bars. Also, Ganley earned an 8.250 on the bars, which comes several weeks after spraining her ankle.
“ I have been injured and I wanted to come out and try my best. I'm a sophomore and I wanted to compete as much as I can. I met my goals this year, even though I was injured, I tried my best,” she said. “I wanted to do something for this team so I tried to help. In the beginning of the season, I did all of the events and then I got injured. If I kept going, I would have done all of the events.”
Finally, Keira Warford, also of Wilmington who has a long line of uncles who were former athletes here, scored a solid 8.125 on the vault. She was asked about being a part of the team's success.
“Back in 2001 (Wilmington) had a team and I don't think they did too well (record wise), so it's just such a great feeling to have (the program) back and also doing so good,” she said.
