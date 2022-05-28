WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team has made a habit out of playing close and exciting games this season, with seven of their games being decided by two goals or less and five of those contests being decided by just one goal.
This past week was no exception for the Wildcats, as they both won and lost a thrilling one goal game, dropping a 10-9 overtime heartbreaker to Middlesex League rival Burlington last Friday in a home game, before bouncing back with a goal in the final seconds to defeat North Reading 8-7 on Tuesday in a road matchup.
“We definitely play exciting games,” Wilmington coach Jeff Keefe said. “They are exciting, but they are going to give me a heart attack one of these times.”
In the thriller over North Reading on Tuesday, the Wildcats got a goal from senior Gavin Erickson with just four seconds left in regulation to come away with the win. The goal came after a Wildcats timeout, when Erickson drove to the North Reading net and buried his shot to give Wilmington the win and improve their record on the season to 6-9.
“We came out of the timeout, and got into our offensive set and then things just opened up for Gavin,” Keefe said. “Gavin saw his opportunity and he took it and made a great play.”
It was the second goal of the game for Erickson, while junior Nathan Alberti and sophomore Mike Lawler also each had a pair of goals and junior goalie Owen White made several big saves in net, particularly in the second half.
The Wildcats trailed 5-4 at the half, and North Reading would eventually extend their lead to 7-5, but between the stellar goal tending of White and some great overall defense, the Wildcats were able to keep the Hornets off the scoreboard and score the final three goals of the game.
Another big key to the Wildcats second half surge was the play of sophomore Dempsey Murphy, who won several key draws for Wilmington in the later stages of the game.
“This was the first time we had him on faceoffs like that and he was unbelievable,” Keefe said. “He was the reason we were able to get so many possessions and score those goals. I couldn’t be more impressed with him.”
While the win over North Reading certainly provided the Wildcats with the thrill of victory, just a few days earlier they had experienced the agony of defeat in their overtime loss to Burlington. This time it was the Red Devils who had scored in the closing seconds to win the game, with their goal coming with just three seconds left in the four minute overtime period.
“It was just another typical game in the Middlesex League,” Keefe said. “It is what we are always prepared for. We were able to keep it tight and bring it to overtime, but they were able to get the win. We came up a little short, but with the way we are playing, I feel like that was a game that can help us down road.”
That road of course likely includes the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament. With the regular season winding down this week with games against Pentucket on Wednesday and Lowell on Friday, the Wildcats and their 6-9 record are currently ranked 26th in Division 3, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the tournament.
Nothing is guaranteed, but Keefe knows that if his team does qualify for the tournament, they will definitely be battle tested.
“We expect to be tested if we get to the tournament, but we have seen some good teams all season long,” Keefe said. “We know we can’t take anybody for granted and we have to work for everything we get. We have been working towards this all season long.”
