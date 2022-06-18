WILMINGTON – Jamie Campbell has never been one to back down from a challenge.
Whether it be as a football star at Wilmington High where he graduated from in 1998, or at Merrimack College where he was an All-American in 2002, or when serving his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 2014-2017, or in his first go round as a MMA Fighter with a career that spanned from 2006-2010, Campbell has always risen to the occasion, regardless of the odds.
So, it should come as no surprise that when he got a call to participate in this Friday night’s Combat FC event at Shriner’s Auditorium in Wilmington, he did not hesitate to jump at the chance to get back in the ring.
On Friday night, after a nearly 12-year hiatus from the ring, Campbell will step back inside the cage at Shriner’s when he takes on Jacob Guerrero in a welterweight matchup. Despite the nearly 12-year layoff from the ring, for Campbell, the opportunity to get back in the ring in his home town in front of his long time fans was just too much of a great opportunity to pass up.
Campbell will be part of an eight bout card at the Shriner’s where the main event is expected to be a bantamweight bout between Rico DiSciullo and Gareth De la Cruz.
“When the promoter told me they were back in Wilmington, I almost felt like it was my obligation to fight in front of the home crowd,” Campbell said. “I have always gotten such great support in Wilmington that I wanted to fight in front of the fans one more time.”
While Campbell has not been in official MMA match for quite a lengthy stretch, he has continued to be very much a part of the MMA scene. For the past several years, Campbell has helped create training videos for a company called Dynamic Striking, where he has worked with and trained with legendary MMA fighter Anderson Silva as well as former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and legendary trainer Teddy Atlas, among many others. He also hosts his own Instagram show, @jabs_with_jamie.
There is no doubt that Campbell, who also works for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, has become a key figure in the MMA World. He is well known for his relentless training and his ability to get the most out of himself and others. However, there is also no doubt that there is a big difference between making a training video and actually getting back into the ring with an opponent who wants to hurt you.
Campbell, who still remains in peak physical condition, is well aware of this of course, and in the months leading up to Friday night’s bout with Guerrero, he has taken his training to an even higher level.
“I have stepped up my ring time, and stepped up my sparring,” Campbell said. “Ring rust is a real thing. You can do weights and hit the pads or whatever, but that is still nothing like being part of a competitive fight.”
Campbell also acknowledges that preparing for a fight at age 42 as he is now, is a lot different than preparing for a fight when he was 30 years old. But none of those factors have held him back in his preparation to take on the 27-year old Guerrero on Friday night.
“It has been tough, but it has been worth it,” Campbell said. “I have done as much as I can to prepare myself and I am ready for it. “The people of Wilmington know what to expect from me and I will be right there in front of them. I will get hit, but he (Guerrero) will get hit too. I won’t be hard to find.”
Campbell is excited of course just to get back into the ring in any capacity, but doing it in front of his home town fans makes his return all that much sweeter. In the days and weeks leading up to Friday night’s bout, he has received tremendous support and he expects for of the same when he steps into the cage on Friday night.
Friday night’s event starts at 7:00 pm at the Shriner’s but Campbell is expecting the arena to be rocking by the time he takes to the ring, probably around 10:00 pm. And he can’t wait for the opportunity.
“That is the only reason I am doing this is because it is here in Wilmington,” Campbell said. “The support I have gotten has been incredible. I have been getting texts and messages from people that I haven’t heard from since high school, just wishing me luck. I have heard from so many people who will be going and I am sure there will be so many others who I have not heard from as well. I have so many great friends and supporters in the community, and I am looking forward to giving them a great show.”
