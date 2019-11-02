WILMINGTON — After losing so much talent and experience from last year's team, the thought heading into this season that the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team would certainly be competitive, but how many wins and getting back to the state tournament certainly were legitimate questions that would eventually be answered.
On Monday night, the Wildcats concluded their terrific regular season with a scoreless tie against neighbor Tewksbury, who needed the point to join the 'Cats and about 11 or 12 other teams in the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament which will get underway either Sunday or Monday.
Certainly Wilmington didn't play its best game against Tewksbury — which included about five regular players sitting out with injuries — but the 'Cats closed out the final seven games with a 6-0-1 record, outscored those teams 16-4 and went 2-0-1 against three teams who will be competing in the state tournament.
That incredible stretch gives Wilmington a 12-5-1 regular season record which surpasses the win totals of both last year's team (10-8-2) and the 2017 team (8-6-5).
On the flip side of the wins come four losses this season all came against state tournament teams, including Beverly (1-0), Winchester (4-1) and Arlington (1-0) who the 'Cats could see again, while Lexington competes in D1 and Stoneham in D3. Wilmington also knocked off Belmont, Woburn and Stoneham, who are also in the tournament.
"It's the same group of usual suspects (in the D2 North Bracket)," said head coach Sue Hendee. "We did play Beverly and it was a very close (1-0 loss). I'm confident that we can play with anyone in the bracket. Winchester just tied Lexington to prove that they are not unfathomable. I think in this bracket, any given day, anyone can play with anyone."
This season, Wilmington has scored 42 goals with 11 different players finding the back of the net at least once. Sophomore Alyssa Granara leads the team with 14 goals and six assists, while Annie Wingate is second with seven goals, followed by defender Aly Colantuoni and midfielder Jenna Sweeney with three goals and three assists each.
Against Belmont, Winchester, Stoneham (twice), Arlington, Lexington, Woburn and Tewksbury — all teams that will be playing in the tournament, Wilmington combined to score ten goals in those eight games compared to 32 in the other ten games.
"We have to work out our offense," said Hendee. "We did score a few goals against Melrose and that was good, but being shut out tonight wasn't good for us. We are capable of scoring goals (against Tewksbury) and we didn't even really get a lot of shots off. We just have to fine tune some stuff. I don't see any egregious problems or mistakes that we are making."
In the tie with Tewksbury, the 'Cats really didn't generate any legitimate scoring chances.
"Defensively we played very well and Tori (Gemellaro) did a great job (in net). Our midfielders played very well but our forwards just seemed like they couldn't get anything together," said Hendee.
Gemellaro got her first start in the net and turned away eight shots to record the shut out.
Last Friday, Wilmington edged out Melrose, 3-2 behind single goals from Amber Flynn, Wingate and Granara, while, Granara added two assists and Flynn had one.
In the 3-0 win over Watertown, Granara, Flynn and Colantuoni scored single goals.
Wilmington will now have almost a week of practice before gearing up for their first round playoff opponent. The MIAA releases the pairings on Friday and most likely the 'Cats will play on Sunday or Monday.
"Looking at it, I believe there's 13 or 14 teams who will qualify and I think we will be right in the middle," said Hendee. "Depending on (other games on Monday night), we could be sixth, seventh or the eighth seed. It should be Danvers, Beverly, Winchester at the top, Arlington only has three losses, Concord-Carlisle has four losses but a bunch of ties, Masco has like four losses and a bunch of ties.
“What helps us is the number of wins we have and less ties than other teams, but some have fewer losses than us."
It appears as if Danvers, Beverly, Winchester, Arlington, Billerica, Wilmington, Masconomet and Concord-Carlisle will most likely be the top half of the bracket and then Belmont, Woburn and Tewksbury and possibly Gr. Lowell and Salem in the bottom half.
This will be Wilmington's ninth straight state tournament appearance. In the past eight years, the team has gone 10-8 in the tournament with five games decided by penalty kicks and another one decided in overtime. Last year, Wilmington knocked off a talented Dracut team 2-1, before losing to eventual North Section runner-up Danvers, 4-0.
"We're going to use this week to make sure that everyone is healthy because we are still pretty dinged up," said Hendee. That's why I held out Alyssa (Morrison), Colleen (Baldi), Jenna (Moore), then Olivia (Almeida) has a broken nose and Jessie (McCullough) only played a few minutes (against Tewksbury)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.