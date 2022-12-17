WILMINGTON – On Tuesday night, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team welcomed the Reading Rockets to Cushing Gymnasium to open up their 2022-23 season.
Wilmington suffered a rather lopsided 68-47 loss, but the scoreboard did not reflect what unfolded throughout the four quarters.
“I thought we played hard for the whole 32 minutes,” said interim head coach Jon Amico following the loss. “I was just saying to them, out of our fifteen kids, essentially thirteen of them it was their first varsity game. So they are very inexperienced but they played their butts off and I’m definitely proud of the way they played.”
Roughly 13 players experienced their first taste of varsity action against a very strong and experienced Reading team.
In the opening quarter, the Rockets immediately jumped all over Wilmington, where they started 16-2 and eventually put up 22 points to Wilmington’s nine.
A large part of Wilmington’s slow start was rebounding. The Wildcats only secured three total rebounds in the opening period of play, leading to many second chance opportunities for a Reading team with size.
Coming into the second quarter, Amico’s squad settled in and was able to get back on the glass, securing eight total rebounds. Juniors Austin Harper and Noah Spencer started a jolt for Wilmington on the boards, out working the lanky Reading centers for possession.
“We needed rebounds obviously — we were getting killed on the glass,” admitted Amico. “So we had to go a little bit bigger there (with Harper and Spencer). We obviously don't have the 6’5’’, 6’6’’ kids. But they are athletic and they play hard.”
The Wildcats were able to cut the deficit to 13 going into halftime. Junior Ben Marvin (nine points) led the way for the Wildcats in that first half, along with Spencer (six points) and Harper (five points).
The third quarter is where Reading started to take ultimate control of the ballgame. Senior Jesse Doherty led the way for the Rockets with 24 total points in the contest, as he was a problem for Wildcat defenders all night. The long, quick guard was effective at finishing in transition and when left open, would knock down the three ball.
Ben Marvin took the challenge of guarding the Salve Regina commit, and held his own throughout the game, applying constant pressure to Doherty and forcing him to take tough shots. Unfortunately, a lot of those contested shots were able to fall.
Marvin paired his defensive effort with a team leading offensive performance with 19 points, including a pair of threes and five rebounds.
“Marvin played good, we rely on him for a lot,” said Amico. “We rely on him for offense and he was covering Doherty so he had him on defense (and) he busted his tail off out there the whole game.”
Marvin wasn’t the only white jersey leaving it all on the floor. Down 20 in the fourth quarter, Wilmington players are seen diving for loose balls, laying their bodies on the line to keep their team in it.
“I love to see that,” said Amico. “You need that on your team. It doesn’t matter if you’re up by 20 or down by 20, you got to play hard in this league especially. It was good to see that, they didn’t give up. It’s good leadership from the top all the way down.”
Junior Tiago Gomez (five points) and sophomore Connor Lovell (two points) rounded out the scoring for Wilmington.
With a full season ahead, Amico is taking Tuesday night as a step in the right direction for his young squad. With a game against Wakefield on Friday night, Amico knows his team will make the proper adjustments.
“Hopefully we will settle down a little bit once we get our first varsity jitters out of the way,” said Amico. “For us, the (full court) press gave us some problems, but once we were able to figure it out I thought we did pretty good with that. We missed a ton of open shots. Those are going to start to fall and we got to hit the boards.”
