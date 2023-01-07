BOSTON – After winning its first meet of the season back on December 22nd, the Wilmington High School boys' indoor track-and-field team upped that mark to two in a row to establish a short winning streak with a convincing 69-30 win over Watertown held on Friday morning at the New Balance Facility.
Wilmington is now 2-1 on the season.
“It was a strong meet against Watertown. Watertown does not have much depth but they have a few strong athletes in certain events,” said Wildcat head coach Mike Kinney.
Wilmington won nine events on the day which is obviously the big news from the meet, but the fact that Noah Carriere in the 600, Jon Magliozzi in the dash and Sean Patrone in the high jump remain undefeated on the season.
Carriere won the 600 with a time of 1:29.77 and he was also a part of the winning 4x400 relay team along with Aiden Burke, Nick Atwater and Roman Moretti, who came in at 3:44.22.
“Noah Carriere ran in the 600 and qualified for the state meet. He is undefeated and has been pretty much unchallenged. His pacing is getting much better and should be cutting down his time significantly moving into the second half of the season,” said Kinney.
While Carriere figured in 6.25 of the team's points on the day, Magliozzi was busier as he was first in both the 55-meter dash (7.03) and the long jump (18-6), while he was part of the winning 4x200 relay race along with Hunter Sands, Sean Patrone and Matt Steinmetz, who had a collective time of 1:38.18.
“Jon Magliozzi had two individual wins and ran the fastest split for the winning 4x200 team. We had a lot of athletes out with last minute illnesses so those who did compete had to make off for missing contributors,” said Kinney.
In addition, Moretti also won the 1,000 at 2:57.78, Steinmetz took the 300 at 40.54 seconds, Patrone was first in the high jump clearing 5-4 and third in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.42 seconds, Sands was first in the hurdles at 9.82 and second in the high jump clearing 5-4, and then Burke added a second in the 600 (1:36.58) and a third in the long jump (16-1).
“Steinmetz in the 300 and the 4x200 ran very well. Hunter Sands scored eight points with a win in the hurdles and a second in high jump. Sean Patrone remains undefeated in the high jump,” said Kinney.
In the distance events, Wilmington was led by Dean Ciampa, who won the mile at 5:03.64 and Gavin Dong, who was second in the two-mile at 11:22.30.
“Gavin Dong and Dean Ciampa ran great races as they faced off against a good Watertown distance runner in the mile and two mile. They stuck with him, made him work and they beat him at the end. They have aggressive mindsets when it comes to racing. They don’t shy away from challenges. That is a valuable attribute to have, and it will help as they progress in the sport,” said Kinney.
Rounding out the scoring included Jonathan Foresyth taking third places in both the dash (7.39) and the 300 (41.8), and then other thirds came from Brayden Gorski in the mile (5:20.76), Nathan Cardin in the 1,000 (3:22.0), Vihbush Sivakumar in the two-mile (11:46.64) and Braden Huddleston in the shot put (32-4.25).
Overall, the entire program had a strong day, all competing in such a beautiful venue.
“Lots of JV athletes competed at the New Balance track for the first time. It really is a get experience for the kids to run and compete at one of the most premier tracks in the country,” said Kinney. “The New Balance track will be the site of the high school nationals and the NCAA Championship this year. Great experience for the kids and I feel blessed that we get to compete there. Hopefully, it helps build the sport even more in Massachusetts.”
Wilmington returns to the facility on Thursday to face Melrose at 4:30 and then the Freshmen/Sophomore Invitational Meet will be held on Sunday morning but at the Reggie Lewis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.