Over this winter season, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team, the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05, the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team, the 1983-’84 Boys Hockey team and last week we featured the 2003-04 WHS Boys Basketball team (the headline was incorrect).
The story below, which appeared in the March 18, 2008 edition of the Town Crier, is on the WHS Boys Hockey team’s loss in the Division 2 state championship game to Sandwich.
Also in this section, is the epic North Sectional Final game, a victory over Tewksbury, which pushed the ‘Cats into the state final.
BOSTON — Coming so close only made the ending hurt more, but you will not find one coach, parent, player or fan of the Wilmington High hockey team that has any regrets about the past few weeks of the state tournament or for that matter the entire magical season, despite the pain of the ending, which came on Sunday afternoon at the TD Banknorth Garden when the Wildcats lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Sandwich in the Division 2 state championship game.
Wildcats coach Steve Scanlon echoed the sentiments of all Wildcats followers after the game.
“We had a great year. It was just a thrill,” Scanlon said. “Sometimes getting here is the most fun. We had some thrilling wins this season and we accomplished something that had never been done in Wilmington by winning a sectional title. Hopefully we will take the next step someday.”
The North champion Wildcats were victims of an early second period goal by the South champion Blue Knights, with sophomore Craig Brubaker beating the otherwise impenetrable Mike Cabral between the pads at the 4:28 mark of the period. They were also victims of Sandwich freshman goalie Pat Farrington, who made 22 saves to earn the shutout.
It was the Wildcats first trip to the state finals since 1984 when they suffered an 8-3 loss to Christopher Columbus High School at the old Boston Garden. In those days there was no North Sectional, and the Wildcats were playing for the Eastern Mass. crown.
It was the first ever state championship for a Sandwich team that finished their season with a record of 20-2-3, while the Wildcats, shut out for the first time this season, wrapped up their season at 17-3-4.
After being outplayed for much of the first period and in the early going of the second period, the Wildcats controlled play for much of the game after the Blue Knights took their lead. The Wildcats were outshot 6-1 in the first period, not recording their first shot on goal until under a minute remained in the period when Kevin Flanagan got off a long wrist shot, but they ended up outshooting Sandwich 22-21 for the game.
“I thought we got off to a good start in the first five minutes of the game, but after that we did not generate anything on offense in the first period,” Scanlon said. “But we came back and played much better as the game went on and we took it to them in the third.”
And Wilmington certainly had their chances to tie the game late in the third period, with senior defenseman Max Wilkins having one of the best chances with 5:00 left in the game on a slap shot from the point, which Farrington did not see until the last second when he flashed out his left pad to thwart the bid.
Senior Eric Siegel, who was tremendous all game long had a great chance with about two minutes left, close in on Farrington, but once again it was a quick pad save by the freshman that kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard.
Junior defensemen Timothy Parker had on opportunity for the Wildcats with about 45 seconds left and the extra attacker on the ice after Cabral had been pulled from the net, but Farrington was equal to the task, and the Wildcats were denied despite their best efforts.
Wilmington’s numerous chances in the final minutes, and their territorial edge in play throughout the third period, would seem to fly directly in the face of the assessment of Sandwich coach Derackk Curtis, who for some reason was a little less than effusive in his praise for this gritty Wildcats team.
“I didn’t know a thing about them, but they had that one solid line there,” said Curtis. “That number 17 (Siegel) was a big guy. But they weren’t as fast as us which was a nice thing, and I don’t think they were in shape or as conditioned as us as well. I thought we wore them out and I thought they were a little slow in the third period.”
The Wildcats most certainly did not look to be out of condition in the second period either after the Sandwich goal. Up until then, the Wildcats had appeared a little sluggish, as if they were afraid to make a mistake, but after the goal they seemed to get a spark and controlled play for the rest of the period.
Junior Sean Tavares had a nice opportunity off a 2-on-1 with a nice pass from Parker halfway through the period and Siegel had a great opportunity moments later with a great individual move in tight on Farrington and then another opportunity on the rebound.
After killing off two consecutive Sandwich power plays, the Wildcats went back to work with a power play chance of their own and leading scorer Ernie Mello had a couple of opportunities, the first of which came on a nice setup in front from Siegel, but once again the Wildcats were denied.
As good as Farrington was in net for the Blue Knights, the Sandwich defense played an equally key role in keeping the Wildcats of the scoreboard.
“For a young kid, he did a real good job,” Scanlon said of Farrington. “They are a good balanced team and their four defenseman are as good as you will find. They don’t allow second or third opportunities. They do a good job of cleaning up and when there is a rebound the defense clears it out.”
While Farrington played well for Sandwich, he could to compare to the job that Cabral did in net for the Wildcats. The senior netminder had been outstanding throughout the tournament, particularly in the sectional final win over Tewksbury when he made 41 saves, and he continued his hot play in the most important game of the year.
While the Wildcats controlled territorial play and had more chances for most of the second half of the game, the Blue Knights had the better opportunities throughout the game. They may have only getting a few chances per period, but they were sparkling chances and Cabral had to come up huge to prevent the Wildcats from falling into a two or three goal hole.
Late in the second period, it looked as if Sandwich was going to extend their lead with under a minute to go, but Cabral twice came up with big stops, one of them one a one on one opportunity in close. He had previously made a brilliant glove save with about seven minutes to go in the frame and Sandwich on a power play.
In the third period, he stoned Brubaker, who was vying for his second goal of the game about five minutes into the period, and with 7:45 left in the contest he made the stop of the game on a glove save after a Sandwich steal at the blue line had led to another one on one opportunity.
“Mike has been solid for us all season long,” Scanlon said. “He made some big saves or the game could have gotten away from us. He just did what he has done all year long and he kept us in the game.”
While it must have been tough for the Wildcats to walk out of the Garden on Sunday after suffering such a tough loss, Scanlon, in his 17th year as coach of the Wildcats, knows his team, particularly his seniors will one day be able to look back on this season for the tremendous success that it was.
“The kids are disappointed. I tried to tell them that the sting will go away and they will realize all they accomplished this season,” Scanlon said. “We've had our struggles over the last couple of years, where we did not even make the tournament, and these seniors fought through it and came out on the other side. It’s a good way to go out if you are a senior.”
