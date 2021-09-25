The Town Crier will be featuring archive anniversary stories on WHS Fall Varsity league championship teams. Back in 2006, the WHS Football team shared the league title with Masconomet after finishing the Cape Ann League with a record of 8-1 and an overall record of 9-2. The team’s two losses came to Belmont in the season opener, a non-league game, and then to Masconomet, who later lost a league game resulting in the co-championship title.
This story below was printed in the November 15th, 2006 edition, after Wilmington defeated Pentucket Regional. The win ultimately gave the team the co-championship.
WEST NEWBURY — If only the Wilmington High football team could get another shot at Masconomet.
The Wildcats, who were shutout by Masco six weeks and have since been eliminated from postseason play, have ripped off five straight wins after last Saturday’s 29-7 whoopin‚ over the nemesis Pentucket Sachems.
“Sitting where we were at 3-2, to be 8-2 right now, playing Ipswich and North Andover and Pentucket, we’re thrilled right now,” said Wilmington head coach Bob Almeida. “Absolutely thrilled to get that eighth win and going into Thanksgiving with that.”
Once again, Almeida went unconventional, going with a two-quarterback system where junior Kyle Moon and sophomore Steve Stewart rotate each play. Moon completed 6-of-10 for 130 yards while Stewart completed 5-of-8 for 57 yards and threw the game’s only touchdown — an 8-yard pass to his older brother, Greg.
“When Moon got hurt in the Masco game, Stewart came in as the starter after that and went 3-0, including a really big win against Ipswich. He played really well that day,” said Almeida. “I thought both kids deserved to play. We practiced that way in the preseason, so it’s not a big deal for us, you know with cadence and stuff. And both kids bring different things to the table. So, it’s been good for us. Hey, we’re 2-0 like that.”
Senior running back Rich Barry made headlines on both sides of the ball, rushing for three scores, intercepting a pass and making six tackles, while Greg Stewart caught five balls for 86 yards and rushed for another 33.
“Richie’s just been a workhorse all year long. He’ll take the ball over and over again. When I take him out he’s in my face again ready to go back in the game,” said Almeida “He’s a workhorse. He has the explosive ability and yet he'll get you the tough yards, too. In my mind, we’ve got some great backs in this league, but I would take my guy. I would take my guy and I’m sure they would take theirs. Our guy is pretty good. We’ll live with him.”
Each team had a long drive in the first quarter, but no points were scored. Pentucket moved as far as the Wilmington 32 when Barry intercepted a Jordan Silva pass to stop the Sachems‚ first drive of the game.
The Wildcats‚ long drive began at their own 43 and featured completions from both quarterbacks, including a 4th-and-1 conversion from Steve Stewart to Kyle Borsetti. Three plays later, Barry scored his first touchdown from two yards out. Greg Stewart’s extra point kick was good and Wilmington was up 7-0 early in the second quarter.
After stopping the Sachems on their next drive, the Wildcats efficiently moved 65 yards in five plays to make it a two-score game. Greg Stewart started it when he was set free by a Brendan DeMango block and raced 33 yards around right end. The Stewarts then hooked up on 13-yard pass to bring the ball to Pentucket’s 19. Barry accounted for those yards on three carries, including a 4-yard touchdown burst. Steve Stewart ran in the two-point conversion to make it 15-0.
The Wildcats‚ defense then stopped the Sachems on three downs, forcing a punt after DeMango sacked Silva for a 10-yard loss. With 51 seconds left, 80 yards to go, and a full complement of timeouts, Almeida didn’t sit on the ball and let his quarterbacks loose on the Sachems.
After a Barry 12-yard run, Moon hit Kevin Carter and Barry for 13-yard pass completions to the Pentucket 42. On first down, Almeida kept Moon in for a second consecutive play to hit Mike Manganelli on a slant route that turned into a 39-yard gain to the Sachems‚ 3-yard line when Manganelli left his defender flat-footed on a nice fake.
“I think Steven (Stewart is) a better runner and he’s a little better on the play-action stuff, but Kyle has a little stronger arm. You saw it on the slants, he could really zip that in there pretty good,” said Almeida.
A procedure penalty moved the ball back to the 8-yard line, from where the Stewarts hooked up for a second time. This one produced Wilmington’s third touchdown of the game and gave them a 22-0 halftime lead after Greg Stewart’s extra point.
And what a half it was for the Wildcats, who gained 213 yards (124 passing, 89 rushing) and had 11 first downs.
“The thing that’s worked for us is that we’ve been able to throw the ball successfully with the quarterbacks and get contributions from [Greg] Stewart, [Mike] Manganelli and Kyle Borsetti,” said Almeida. “We’ve been able to throw the ball, so it does keep people a little bit honest — a little bit. They still want to overplay our run, but we’ve been pretty successful throwing the ball when they do that.”
The Sachems tried to make a game of it in the second half when senior tailback Jeff Puopolo used his blockers nicely and bolted 47 yards for a touchdown to make it 22-7.
But that was all Pentucket could manage. With the Wilmington offense operating at peak efficiency regardless of which quarterback was under center, the Wildcats got the ball back and moved 90 yards in six plays to put the final score on the board when Barry scored on a 20-yard run to make it 29-7. The highlight play of the drive was beautifully thrown ball from Moon to Greg Stewart, who got past his man down the middle of the field for a 37-yard play. It was a play that was open earlier in the game, but Moon overthrew Stewart.
“We had a couple of overthrows, which I don’t like overthrows,” said Almeida. “But I talked to those guys about it and I was really pleased when we ran the iso pass to Stewart for the long one. In practice we overthrow it, and in games we overthrow it, so it was good we were able to that. We run a lot of isos, and when the safeties bite up, we try to take advantage of that. And that’s what happened today. The safeties were way up.”
The victory came one day after Wilmington was eliminated from postseason play when Masconomet defeated Triton last Friday, but Almeida could still take satisfaction from beating the Sachems.
“To be honest with you, this game means every bit as much to us as Thanksgiving Day, because this is the only team on our schedule that we’ve had a losing record to,” said Almeida. “In 11 years we’ve got a lot of wins, but this is not one of the teams we get a lot wins from. This is only our fourth win in eleven tries against them. You know, it meant a lot. We have a couple of kids who played for us that are now coaches — one that graduated in '99 and one that graduated in 2000. They got a chance to talk to the kids about the recent history between these two schools and get them fired up.”
From here, Wilmington prepares for its traditional Thanksgiving Day (10:00 am) match at home against Tewksbury.
