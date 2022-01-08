WILMINGTON – Kristen Hannon remembers the last time Wilmington High School had a gymnastics program. It was back when she was a freshman at Chelmsford High and a member of its gymnastics team. One of the local newspapers covered the meet between the Lions and the Wildcats and she saved a picture clipping from it.
A year later, in January of 2002, before the season begun, the gymnastics program at WHS was dropped, due to lack of numbers (less than ten gymnasts) and lack of funding.
Now 20 years later, Hannon, a longtime gymnastics coach through the recreational, club and junior olympic levels, has been named the head coach of the newly formed Wilmington/Bedford Co-Op/Co-Ed Gymnastics team, which opens its season this Friday with a meet at Wakefield.
“I'm very excited to get third going and to see the interest from the kids,” said Hannon, who currently works at Gym Street USA in Wilmington, the home of the co-op team. “We really don't have any expectations. We hope to do well, but we just don't know how things are going to pan out. It's gymnastics so it's one of those sports that is hit or miss, it's very physical and mental, so the teams that have (already been) established (in the Middlesex League) know the rules a bit better and they know the ins-and-outs of a high school meet, where our squad is brand new so for a lot of them it's their first time competing in high school and in any type of capacity so any of the higher level kids wouldn't have an opportunity to do that.
“We're excited to get this program off the ground and hopefully we will have a great season. We want to keep everyone happy and healthy, and we want to keep moving this program forward.”
Hannon has a lifetime experience in the sport, first as a competitor and now a longtime coach.
“I started gymnastics with a mom-and-me class and then I moved on to the recreational classes, on through the competitive team level, and then up to levels eight and nine,” she said. “Then I dropped (the competitive side) and just did an Excel program for fun when it first came out. That was when I was in high school just to stay in shape and not lose my skills.”
She ended up competing four years at CHS, which included helping the Lions reach the North Sectional Meet during her freshman year. Chelmsford finished fifth at that meet, led by her second place finish on the vault. Shortly after that magical season, she got into coaching.
“When I was 15, I started coaching recreational classes and then when I was 18, I coached my first team that competed and since then I have just been increasing my skills and knowledge,' she said. “I have coached all levels from one through ten, all levels of Excel and I have had kids go to the Eastern Regionals and Nationals and have had kids win titles in regionals and states, so I've had a little bit of everything in my background.”
Hannon graduated from CHS in 2004 and then attended UMass-Lowell, graduating four years later with a BS in Business Management. She is married and is the mother of two young boys, ages two and one.
Throughout that time she has coached at several different places and at all different levels.
“I first started out at Walker Gymnastics in Lowell and was there for seven years,” she said. “I then went to Brestian's Gymnastics in Burlington and ran the front desk and also coached Recreational classes, the Excel Team and some levels of JO. In 2016, I switched over to Gym Street and coached strictly the JO levels and now I coach whatever they need, whether its the recreational classes, any level of Excel or any level of JO.”
Coming on as the new coach, Hannon said that she obviously wants to be competitive, but also wants the athletes to have a safe and enjoyable experience. She also wants the program to grow – after all the idea is for Wilmington to break off to its own in two years.
“Now the kids who are in middle school have a goal,” she said. “They now have a future in this sport which is why some dropped it before this program got off the ground because they were in middle school and there was no high school team and it was like 'why am I going to keep going'. This now gives high school kids who may not want to compete (year round), but gives them a chance to stay in the sport longer because there's an opportunity to represent their school, get a varsity letter and meet kids that they normally wouldn't know.”
Wilmington High School Athletic Director Mia Muzio, who took the initial push to get this program going from former Athletic Directors Ed Harrison and Tim Alberts, said that Hannon seems like the perfect choice to get the wheels going.
“It was time to start this program. With all of the push from the beginning from what I saw for five or six years, this is something that the kids wanted, something the parents wanted and it's obviously good for the entire Athletic Department, school and community,” said Muzio. “Kristen has done a great job. She is organized, she is very knowledgeable in the sport and she has really taken the time to adapt from coaching from the club level to the high school level. She is super self efficient and I think she's a great addition to the high school coaching staff.”
Hannon added that the assistant coach is Brooke Claroni.
“Brooke did high gymnastics at Reading High. She then went to (George Washington University) and started their competitive club team. She is currently looking to get her masters degree. Besides coaching, she is also a high school judge so it helps us figure out our routines and requirements. It's nice having her because if we have the space to split the team for different events, she is able to take them to one event where I can take the others to a different event,” said Hannon.
