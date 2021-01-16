READING – Last Thursday night, the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Boys and Girls swim teams opened their season against Triton Regional held at the Reading Burbank YMCA Pool. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meet was virtual, meaning that the two teams had to swim at their own respective home pools and compare their times afterwards. The girls team came away with a convincing 95-73 victory and on the boys side, the Wild Hornets were down a few swimmers in this meet and the Vikings took advantage of that to come away with the 88-54 win.
When asked for her thoughts on the first meet of the season, head coach Sue Hunter said, “It’s great to get everyone back in the water, and I’m proud of the effort I’ve seen over the last few weeks. The girls proved their strength tonight, and I look forward to seeing the boys continue to work hard in order to come back stronger next week.”
Starting with the girls meet, things got off to a strong start in the first event, the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Maddie Koenig, Melanie Feffer, Oli Grabar, and Wilmington resident and team captain Emma Ryan took second place, with a time of 2:06.85, and Wilmington resident Lindsey Kane, along with Kelly Crossan, Brianna Saunders-Correa, and Lauren Feffer took third at 2:13.
The next event was the 200-yard freestyle and taking first was Kristina Valenti (2:08.89), while her teammate Nicole Steinmeyer placed second at 2:21.44.
Wilmington resident Kyla Kelley made a strong debut in the 200-yard individual medley event as she swiped a first place with a terrific time of 2:18.7. She was followed by Kelly Crossan (2:52.35) and Kiera Lord (3:46.4).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Melanie Feffer was second with a 28.03 time and was followed by a fourth place finish by Brianna Saunders-Correa, who came in at 28.84. In the 100-yard butterfly, Ryan was back in the pool as she was second at 1:09.31, with Grabar finishing in fourth at 1:12.56.
Valenti notched her second first place finish of the evening when she was clocked at 58.53 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. Maddie Koenig came through with a strong performance to take fourth at 1:01.68. Koenig added a second place in the 100-yard backstroke and Ryan was third with respective times of 1:07.17 and 1:59.63.
In the final individual event, the 100-yard breaststroke, the Wild Hornets took second, third, and fourth with Kelly Crossan (1:24.05), Grabar (1:25.48) and Lord (1:42.01).
Rounding out the meet for the girls team came the strong performances in both the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay races.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Kristina Valenti, Oli Grabar, Melanie Feffer, and Kyla Kelley took first place with a 1:53.12. Nicole Steinmeyer, Lauren Feffer, Lindsey Kane, and Kelly Crossan finished in second with a 1:59.63.
The 400-yard freestyle relay saw the girls take first and fourth, as Valenti, Ryan, Koenig, and Kelley swam a 4:07.86, followed by Nicole Steinmeyer, Lindsey Kane, Wilmington resident Rachel Repucci, and Lauren Feffer swimming a time of 4:41.57.
Turning to the boys team, a handful of swimmers had very busy and productive days. Wilmington's Ethan Ryan was second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:21.03) and then joined up with Tyler Sheehan, Dat Tran and Henry Pelmas to take second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a collective time of 4:32.08.
Tran picked up a second place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:12.56 and then a fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:40.84. Sheehan picked up some points for the team when he took a second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:18.58) and a fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle (31.38). Pelmas also was busy with second places in the 200-freestyle (2:21.03) and 100-yard backstroke (1:16.19).
Senior captain Jared Benoit, of Wilmington, took home a second place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:22.96 and then joined Wilmington resident Dylan Tran, Nick Samaga and Jameson Burns to finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a combined time of 2:01.51. Burns was also third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:57.72.
Both teams will be back in action with another home virtual meet this Thursday against Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School.
