READING — Wrapping up their 2020-2021 season, the North Reading Wilmington boys team claimed second place in the Cape Ann League meet, held on February 11th when the meet was held virtually at the Burbank Pool (the results of the meet weren’t released until a week later).
North Reading/Wilmington (3-2 in the regular season) finished with 353 points, trailing winner Lynnfield, who blew away the six-team field with 617 points.
Triton Regional was third (305), followed by Hamilton-Wenham (212), Manchester-Essex (188) and Ipswich (14).
“The boys had a strong season despite the difficult circumstances,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I’m very proud of everything the team showed me throughout the year. We will miss our seniors next year, but I look forward to the team continuing to prove themselves in the years to come.”
The teams top performer of the meet was Wilmington High sophomore Ethan Ryan, who took two individual events and was also part of two relay teams which placed second and fourth. For his efforts, Ryan, alongside Henry Brien of Triton, were named the League’s Co-Swimmers of the Year.
Hunter was named the league’s Coach of the Year and Captain Henry Pelmas was given the team’s Sportsmanship Award.
Ryan won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:21.41 and also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.57.
His terrific night started with the 200-yard medley relay team. He joined Pelmas, Captain Jared Benoit of Wilmington, and Captain Christopher Mangano to take second place with a combined time of 2:00.87.
Ryan capped off the meet by joining Dat Tran of Wilmington, Tyler Sheehan and Benoit to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a collective time of 1:51.12.
The top three in each event were named as league all-stars, so Ryan, in addition to his three teammates in the 200-yard freestyle relay, earned all-star status. For finishing first in two events, Ryan also earned the title of all league swimmer in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke.
Other league all-stars included the 400-yard relay team of Dat Tran, Sheehan, Captain Mangano and Pelmas who finished in second place at 4:25.65. Finally, Mangano was third in the 500-freestyle with a time of 7:18.93.
Besides the swimmers who were recognized as all-stars, there were plenty of other terrific performances by the Wild Hornets.
In the 200-yard freestyle, the team took fifth, seventh, and eighth with Dat Tran (2:27.63), Jonathan Mangano (2:52.82), and Jameson Burns (2:59.68), respectively.
The team also took fifth and tenth within the 50-yard freestyle, as Mangano swam a 26.14, and Benoit finished at 27.94.
Also, Dat Tran swam a 1:08.4 for fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly and in the 100-yard freestyle, Captain Pelmas swam a 59.78 for fifth place.
The 200-yard-freestyle relay team of Jonathon Mangano, alongside Wilmington residents Nick Samaha, Burns, and Dylan Tran swam a 2:22.81 for eighth place.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Pelmas took fourth with a time of 1:16.9, and Jonathan Mangano took eighth with a time of 1:31.29.
Besides Ryan, Benoit and Samaha, both also of Wilmington, swam in the 100-yard breaststroke, with Benoit taking sixth at 1:17.33 and Samaha finishing in ninth place, clocked at 1:54.06.
Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Burns, Jonathan Mangano, Samaha, and Dylan Tran swam a 5:49.32, good for fourth place.
