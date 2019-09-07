WILMINGTON — After the 2016 season, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team lost 50 of its 64 goals to graduation, but still came back to win eight games and qualify for the state tournament in 2017.
After losing to Winchester in the state tournament, that '17 team lost ten senior players. The 2018 team restocked and finished with a 10-6-2 record, which included upsetting the No. 5 seed Dracut Middies in the first round of the state tournament before losing to No. 4 Danvers, who lost in the sectional final to eventual state champion Winchester. The Sachems are one again a cross-over match-up for the 'Cats, competing out of the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
Gone from last year's team is another large group of graduated seniors, ten in all, which leaves the 2019 team comprised of eight sophomores and three freshmen. Those younger players will be mixed up along with a strong core of returning players who all have solid varsity experience under their belts.
"It's always a big question of what the upcoming season is going to be like after a large class graduates," said head coach Sue Hendee. "The other thing is we have been able to recover from that in years past because we had another large class following. This year we really didn't so the majority of the girls on the varsity team are underclassmen. We have a lot of sophomores and some freshmen in there, too."
In this decade, the Wildcats have enjoyed an incredible run with a record of 115-38-27, which includes seven league titles, one state finalist trophy, a North Finalist Trophy, while also losing in the sectional semi-finals once and qualifying for the state tournament in each of the past eight years.
Clearly the league favorites this year will be Winchester in the Liberty Division and Stoneham in the Freedom, but Hendee is confident that her younger team has what it takes to compete in a dynamic league as well as hopefully make it nine straight playoff appearances.
"They've worked really hard," said Hendee. "The new players are playing with confidence and I'm actually really impressed with what I have seen so far with kids who are stepping onto the field for the first time in scrimmages competing for their first time ever at the varsity level.
"I think we have a good, solid defense coming back. I feel that we have a real good, starting eleven of returning players. After that, it's almost entirely new players or younger players. The experience level drops off but not necessarily the skill level so we'll see how it goes."
The Wildcats return 12 players who all logged significant amount of playing time last year and have 14 returning letterwinners, including Jessie McCullough, who missed all of last year season with an ACL injury to her knee. She will be one of the captains this year along with Alyson Colantuoni and Madison Grace.
McCullough and Grace will be two of the four experienced strikers returning with fellow senior Annie Wingate and sophomore Alyssa Granara. Both Grace and Wingate really improved last year, McCullough has verbally committed to play next year at D2 St. Michael's University, and Granara showed a tremendous amount of grit, poise and potential last year as a freshman.
Adding depth will be returning letterwinner Kali Almeida, a sophomore, and then newcomers Olivia Spizuoco, a sophomore, and Ella Wingate, a freshman, who may also see some time in the midfield.
Hendee was asked about the team's offense and if she believes the 'Cats can generate enough/more offense.
"I hope so," she answered, “I know that we kind of struggled with that last year. We don't have maybe as much speed up top as we have had in the past, but they make up for it being aggressive and smart. And that's what you to do — if speed is not your thing, you got to smart, be able to hold the ball and they do all of that well."
The midfield group has the potential of being extremely good with the likes of juniors Jenna Sweeney and Amber Flynn to go with sophomore Amanda Broussard.
"The three are them very good athletes, they are all very fit, committed, worked really hard over the summer and are just all in really good shape," said Hendee. "They also work really well together and they understand the position and formations that we use."
In her formation, Flynn be the 'holding midfielder' with Broussard and Sweeney as the 'attacking midfielders'.
“Essentially it's a triangle and it switches all-around," said Hendee.
Besides Spizuoco and Ella Wingate, adding depth in the midfield will be senior Maryjane Martin, sophomore Jenna Moore and freshman Jessica Collins.
Defensively, the team appears to be pretty strong once again, which has usually been the team's bread-and-butter over the years. Colantuoni is the lone senior of the returners with junior Samantha Papastathis and sophomores Kaitlyn Maguire and Audrey Curdo round out the starting four.
Also in the mix will be junior newcomers Ashlyn Buckley and Ava Elliott, sophomore Madison Mulas and freshman Colleen Baldi.
The final two spots belong to keepers Alyssa Morrison, a senior, and junior Tori Gemellaro, who are back as the starter and back-up, respectively.
"It's nice having the two of them back with us," said Hendee. "Alyssa looks good. It's really tough coming in for your junior year as a first year varsity player and be thrown right into a starting position. Who we thought was going to be our starting keeper last year didn't show up, so Alyssa was thrown right into it. You could see her grow over the course of the season. She is still growing.”
Hendee said that Morrison has a handful of strong qualities as the team’s keeper.
“She is a really good communicator back there, she's a good athlete and again smart,” she said. “We're lucky to have (assistant coach) Shane (Kligerman) here, who spends a lot of time with the goalies, works with them and does a great job of giving them the attention that they need."
Kligerman came on as a volunteer assistant last year and joining him this year are three more varsity volunteer assistants, including former players Cassie Grasso and Adrianna Kippenberger, as well as Savannah Dupeyrat, a new physical education teacher at the high school. She played collegiate soccer at a Division 2 School in Iowa.
The coaching staff anticipates the team will be ready to go for the season opener on Thursday night at home against Belmont, beginning at 6:00 pm. That will be the first of six home night games for the 'Cats.
Wilmington will face Freedom Division teams Burlington, Wakefield, Stoneham, Watertown and Melrose twice each and then Liberty School teams, Belmont, Reading, Winchester, Arlington, Lexington and Woburn one time each.
In addition will be two non-league games with Beverly and Tewksbury. Of the team's 13 opponents this season, seven went to the playoffs last year including Lexington in D1, Winchester, Beverly, Woburn, Arlington and Tewksbury in D2 and Stoneham, who lost in the D3 North sectional semi-finals.
"After (Winchester and Stoneham), I think the rest of the league is wide open and it'll be a lot of 'we knock somebody off' and 'they knock us off' kind of thing. I really think it'll be wide open," said Hendee.
