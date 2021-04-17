WILMINGTON – When it comes to sports (and life for that matter), confidence really means everything. For the Wilmington High School volleyball team, that's exactly what the doctor has served them.
On Saturday, Wilmington swept Watertown and on Tuesday afternoon, that momentum continued with another three-set sweep at the hands of Stoneham. After starting out 0-6, winning the first set of the season before dropping the next 18, the 'Cats have won three games in a row, and nine sets in a row.
“(Saturday's win) was much, much better than when we played (Watertown) the Tuesday before,” said first-year head coach Laura Donoghue. “The goals for the girls was to win in three sets. They went into the match with that mindset which I thought was great. That was the goal (on Tuesday) and it happened again.
“I think we have come a long way since the beginning of the season, that first game against Burlington, thinking we might not win that match. Now having that confidence towards the end of the season is really a tribute to their hard work and it speaks volumes in terms of their confidence on the court, too. That makes me proud as a coach because I'd rather be ending a season like this with the momentum rather than the opposite.”
The three wins puts Wilmington at 3-6 on the season and they will conclude the regular season on Saturday with a road trip to Stoneham.
After that comes a Middlesex League playoff format, with preliminary round games scheduled for Monday. Donoghue said as far as she understands it, a win on Saturday would match them up with Woburn but a loss would put them against Reading, but all of that will be determined after Saturday's match.
Tuesday night's match was at home before the home crowd and it was also Sr. Night. Wilmington has just two seniors, Khrystyna, who finished the game with a team high 12 kills, and Naomi Layon, who played well and consistent throughout the three sets, which the 'Cats won with scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-12.
“There was some good momentum with tonight being Senior Night as well, as the girls were excited overall. Khrystyna played really, really well. She had twelve kills which was great. We had fourteen service aces as a team. We did have some serving errors and it seemed like we were going back and forth with Stoneham making the errors, but overall our offense has improved a lot over the past two games.
“A goal that I had with the girls was to really focus more on the offense. Madi (McCarron) has improved a lot and Khrystyna played great tonight and was really good target. We also made some good decisions at the net with tipping and running hits from the middle, so that helped a lot.”
And so did having Layon in the line-up and contributing.
“Naomi definitely stepped up in many scenarios when I needed her to — especially on the right side, stepping in and offensively. She made some real good decisions hitting wise. She is strong so her serving in certain scenarios really has helped us with a few aces and a couple of kills over the last few games.
“She's not afraid to go and take a swing at the ball is really important because a lot of the times when you are substituted into a game, you are unsure of what to do, and it's tough to get into a groove but it doesn't take her long to do that,” said Donoghue.
