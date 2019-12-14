ORLANDO, FLORIDA – On Monday, two Wilmington Pop Warner Cheerleading teams proved once again that hard work, dedication plus talent equals fulfilling dreams that will last a lifetime.
Held at the Disney Complex, the D Team captured the National Cheerleading competition title, while the B team finished as the National Finalists.
The D team became the ninth national championship team for Wilmington Pop Warner since Jackie Welch guided the D team to a title back in 2004.
In the following two seasons, Deb Smith guided the A team to back-to-back national titles. Then in 2007 Nancy Sullivan was the coach of the A team which won it again. After that came four titles in 2010, 2011, 2013 and then the 2014 Grand National Champion D Team was crowned again, before the ninth title was earned on Monday behind the coaching staff of Deb Smith, Nicole Minghella French, Trisha Fennelly, Lauren Parisi, Christina Zuccaro and Mikayla Russell.
"All of these teams would not have been successful without the support of Cheer Director Tricia Welch, Janine Hersom and Christina Zuccaro as well as many dedicated Board members past and present and the amazing support from the Wilmington Community," said Smith.
The 2019 D team is a large level-3 Junior Pee Wee Team which is comprised of girls ages 9-12 and had 15 returners from last year's Level 2 Jr. Pee Wee team which placed second at Nationals, along with 14 new kids from the E team, who had never cheered before this season.
"This team has had an amazing season, outscoring many teams in the level three division," said Smith. "This team placed first at every competition including the Middlesex League, the Eastern Mass competition, and the New England Region competition, earning their title of New England Region Champions which earned the team a spot at the Nationals."
In Monday's competition, the D Team finished first with the Flemington Falcons of New Jersey taking second and the Milford Bucs taking third.
The members of the D Team include: Aubrey Annarelli, Ella Avery, Kayla Butler, Sophia Calumby, Isabella Cooper, Amellie DeBloise, Lillian French, Megan Gillespie, Teresa Graham Zoey Helbert, Gianna Jordan, Lilly King, Maya Lanzi, Isabella Lucchini, Leah Matton, Grace McLennan, Lilly McLaughlin, Lyla Murphy, Taylor O’Connell, Ashley O’Donell, Avery Piantedosi, Ava Potvin, Jalyn Redmond, Hailey Reguera, Kayla Spencer, Olivia Strangie, Ava Thibert, Amnesia Tiberio and Alexia Valente.
The coaching staff includes Deb Smith, Nicole Minghella-French, Mikaila Russell, Michaela O'Brien, Kaitlyn Gillespie, Tori Ciampa and Katie Lanzi.
As for the B Team, Wilmington placed first at each of the same competitions as the D team, which gave the squad the New England Region Championship title, and also the automatic qualification to compete in Florida.
The team placed second overall in what Smith said was an "amazingly difficult division", which was on by the Monroe Wolverines from New Jersey, with Wilmington second and the Naples Hurricanes of Florida in third.
"Since the beginning of August, these cheerleaders and their coaches practiced three and four nights a week which won them one of the coveted spots to compete at nationals," said head coach Lauren Parisi. "The coaching staff knew this would be the team's toughest competition yet since they were going up against many more teams than they had in the past and from all over the country.
“With their hard work and dedication, the coaches set out to physically and mentally prepare the girls for what is possibly one of the most exciting but anxiety provoking competitions there is for a cheerleader. They needed to have confidence and laser focused on their routine and timing."
That certainly happened.
"As each of our teams took the floor, the audience was dazzled by their gorgeous new uniforms custom designed by Christina Zuccaro," said Parisi. "After all of the teams in the Junior Varsity Level-3 division competed, the nervous energy could be felt from the cheerleaders, coaches and parents as we awaited the outcome.
“The B-Team came in second place, an amazing accomplishment for such a tough division to compete in.
"With the D-Team in the arena to cheer us on and we for them, the ESPN center was rocking. This was such a wonderful show of Wilmington pride and all of Disney saw it in full force. We truly are Smith Strong."
The D Team includes: Cheyenne Bjork, Faith Dillon, Skyler Estabrook, Brooke Gifford, Ava Humphrey, Tatum McDonald, Megan Mullarky, Erin Murray, Haylie Perault, Grace Ryan and Mia Vacha.
The team is coached by Parisi, Kelly McGowan, Kelly Ryan, Kendall Estabrook and Joanie Mullarky.
