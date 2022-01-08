WILMINGTON – Coming off their worst loss of the season the week before, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team entered last Wednesday night’s clash with Groton-Dunstable in the semifinals of the First Annual Wilmington High Holiday Tournament with a 1-3 record and several question marks about what direction the team was headed.
Two days later, however, all of those questions seemed to be answered in a big way, as the Wildcats not only stormed to a 47-18 win over Groton-Dunstable on Wednesday night, but they also downed Reading 63-49 the following night to even their record at 3-3, and more importantly capture the championship of the tournament held at Cushing Gymnasium.
Just one week prior to the Groton-Dunstable win, the Wildcats had suffered a 53-20 loss to Watertown in a game where nothing went right. While the tournament win alone doesn’t guarantee success for the rest of the season, it is definitely a great sign for a team that is still young and improving with each game.
Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson is hoping that the tournament championship, especially the win over Reading, can propel her team to more success in the weeks to come.
“Winning the tournament was a huge boost for us, especially looking back at the first few games of the season where we struggled to string together four quarters and play consistent,” Robinson said. “Any time you beat a D1 school that has a winning record is big, especially with the current state wide ranking system.”
The 63-49 win over Reading in Thursday’s championship game was another big redemption win for the Wildcats, who had dropped a hard fought 50-46 loss to the Rockets earlier in the season, a game in which they had dug themselves an early hole after a slow start, only to come up just a little short in their comeback attempt.
There was no slow start this time around, as the Wildcats led 17-4 after the first quarter and 36-13 at the half before coasting to the victory.
“I think the biggest difference is we competed for 32 minutes,” Robinson said. “We moved the ball well in the half court setting, and took good shots. We made mistakes, but were able to recover and get big time stops.”
The Wildcats were led by a pair of amazing all around performances, as junior Jess Collins had 16 points and 17 rebounds while freshman Eva Boudreau had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
“Jess and Eva both had tremendous games,” Robinson said. “Jess hit some big shots at key moments in the game, and Eva was super consistent throughout the game, making great decisions.”
There were many other big performances on the night for the Wildcats, who got 12 points each from senior captain and Tournament MVP Olivia Spizuoco, as well as freshman Allie Delgenio.
Wilmington has advanced to the tournament finals with a dominant 47-18 win over Groton Dunstable the night before, a game that was actually pretty tight throughout the first half, with the Wildcats holding a slim 9-5 lead at the end of one quarter and 16-9 at the half. The second half was a much different story, however, as Wilmington outscored Groton-Dunstable 19-5 in the third quarter, and held a 35-14 lead heading into game’s final eight minutes.
“We came out of the gate a bit slow in this game, mostly because we practiced with eight kids and had a hard time being able to do any 5-on-5 for our first couple of practices back from time off for Christmas.” Robinson said. “After the half we were able to put our foot on the gas and run away with the game. Groton Dunstable did fight hard, so I give them a ton of credit.”
Boudreau once again had a tremendous all-around game with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Collins added eight points and nine rebounds, and Spizuoco chipped in with nine points. Junior Kassidy Smith also chipped in with a solid defensive effort while also grabbing nine rebounds.
Spizuoco was named Tournament MVP, while Boudreau and Collins were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Reading’s Jackie Malley, Amesbury’s Avery Hallinan and Groton Dunstable’s Haly Buchman.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they host Middlesex League rival Melrose at Cushing Gymnasium, with tipoff scheduled for 4:30 pm.
