The Wilmington High School Girls Basketball team captured the first Wildcat Christmas Tournament Championship title, beating Groton-Dunstable and then Reading in the title game. The team includes back row from left, Faith Thacker-Benoit, Carolyn Haas-Timm, Olivia Spizuoco, Shaylan Bresnahan, Jessica Collins, Eva Boudreau and Alesandra Delgenio. Front row from left, Kassidy Smith, Emily Watson, Anabelle Cook, Gabrielle Kulevich and Rita Roche. (courtesy photo).