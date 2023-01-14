STONEHAM – Back in early December, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team had a terrific pre-season with four scrimmage victories over North Reading, Methuen, Shawsheen Tech and Masconomet. Currently those four teams are a combined 21-9-1.
During those four wins, the 'Cats saw balance scoring from their three lines, solid defense and goaltending, all signs for what hoped to be a strong season.
However, since the regular season started, the 'Cats have struggled. With a pair of one-goal losses this past week to Burlington (4-3) and Wakefield (2-1), Wilmington is now 0-6-1 to start the season and have been outscored 26-8 overall and 21-5 in league play. Take away the blowout losses to Reading (7-0) and Winchester (6-0) and the 'Cats have been in the other five games, all decided by one or two goals.
“It's been more of the same. You wouldn't look out there and say 'hey that's not a good team'. Offensively, we are generating a lot of chances. The shooting in these games are pretty even,” said Wildcat head coach Steve Scanlon. “The goal seems to be to take the water bottle off the top of the net, rather than take what he goalie gives you. We're creating offense, just not finishing.
“We are hoping that we are just snakebitten. Teams go through that all of the time. Then you have a big game and you break out, but man, it's getting frustrating. If we were getting outshot 40-10 every night that would be one thing but that's not the case. We're doing fine in these games and creating a lot of offense, but you've got to finish.”
In the Burlington loss, Wilmington's offense was able to finish an opportunity in the opening shift. Just 12 seconds into the game, senior defenseman Owen White scored on a nice shot from the point with an assist going to Michael Daniels.
Burlington tied it up, and then Wilmington re-took the lead thanks to a nice individual effort from Casey Robbins.
“He was coming down the slot like you're supposed to, driving the net and (their goalie) was out (of position) a bit, and (Robbins) whacked it in,” described the coach, who added that White assisted on it.
Burlington then added the next two goals, both coming in the second period. The second was on a power play to help the Red Devils go up 3-2. Later on, Wilmington was able to tie it back up as Matt O'Brien scored on a nice goal, again set up by White, who had another terrific game.
“Owen has played well. He has really stepped up (to this point of the season). He's leading the team in scoring with I think three goals and three or four assists. He can go with the puck a little bit, he has a good shot and I thought he was the best player on the ice in the Burlington game,” said Scanlon.
With the game tied at 3-3, Burlington scored the game winner in the final few minutes of the second period. Neither team could score in the third, despite the 'Cats pulling goalie Kevin Finnegan (28 saves) for the extra skater. Wilmington had several bids to score, but couldn't convert and were defeated 4-3, despite holding a 33-32 shot advantage.
While the Burlington game featured seven goals in two periods, the Wakefield game played Sunday morning at the Stoneham Arena was much different.
“It was a very tightly checked game between two similar teams,” said Scanlon. “They outshot us 17-15 for the game.”
Wilmington again took the lead as White blasted a hard shot from the point, again assisted by Daniels, coming in the first period. The game remained 1-0 until the third when the Warriors scored early and then added one on even strength coming with 1:51 to go in the game.
Wilmington now has a monstrous hill to climb in order to get into the state tournament hunt. The 'Cats faced Stoneham (2-4-1) on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will go on the road to face Watertown (4-2-1) on Saturday, before facing them again next Wednesday as part of a home-and-home series. After that comes games against two struggling teams Melrose and Matignon.
