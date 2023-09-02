The Shawsheen Rams put the finishing touches on an undefeated summer league season by winning the championship in the high school division of the 29th annual SJA Summer League in Lowell.
Entering the playoffs with a 10-0 regular-season record, top-seeded Shawsheen beat the fourth-seeded Eagles in the semifinals on Monday by a 31-13 score before topping the second-seeded Storm, comprised mostly of girls that play for Lowell Catholic, in an exciting final, 21-19.
In that championship tilt, Shawsheen trailed 17-11 before closing out the contest with a 10-2 surge.
Maria Cafaro of Billerica started the comeback with a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, her second of the game, to make it 17-14. Just before the end of the third quarter, Delaney Ward of Wilmington gathered her own rebound and scored inside to cut the lead to one.
Defense led the way for the Rams in the fourth quarter.
Erin Langone of Tewksbury started the home stretch with an excellent defensive rebound in traffic and was rewarded moments later when she scored inside to give Shawsheen the lead.
The Storm would score to take a 19-18 advantage, but Langone wouldn’t be denied down the stretch.
Her strong drive to the basket put the Rams ahead to stay, 20-19.
Krissi Macdonald of Tewksbury made a big defensive play to get the ball back in Shawsheen’s hands and Langone earned a trip to the foul line, making one of two shots.
That’s when the Ram defense really took over.
The Storm had a fast break opportunity that could have tied the game, but a hustling Kenzie Weatherbee of Wilmington disrupted the play. Moments later, Jailyn DiNuccio of Wilmington made a steal and then went to the floor, which is actually concrete at the court in Lowell, for a jump ball that gave possession to the Rams in the final minute.
Shawsheen missed two foul shots in the waning moments, but another steal by DiNuccio and a big rebound by Cafaro helped seal the deal.
Langone led the Rams with seven points in the finals, scoring the first basket of the game and then all five of the team’s fourth-quarter points.
Cafaro added six points.
Down 3-2 early, the Rams closed the first quarter with a 6-2 run that featured Cafaro’s 3-pointer and a buzzer-beating three to finish the quarter by Faith Martin of Billerica.
Kristal Wells of Wilmington added a good defensive play for the Rams, running the length of the court to foil a fast-break opportunity for the Storm.
Ward chipped in with a nice blocked shot in the first quarter.
Shawsheen’s defense was effective all night with DiNuccio and Weatherbee causing havoc to the Storm ball handlers while Lillian Dulong and Macdonald helped control the boards.
The Rams were outscored 5-1 in the second quarter and 7-2 to start the third quarter before staging their comeback.
Weatherbee’s play was critical to keeping the game withing striking distance.
She had three steals early in the third quarter and sprinted back to disrupt an easy layup that would have pushed the Storm’s lead to eight.
The big comeback started moments later.
In the semifinals, Shawsheen took control early against the Eagles, leading 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime before winning, 31-13.
A balanced scoring attack for the Rams was led by Langone and Dulong with six points apiece while Cafaro and DiNuccio each added five.
Martin (4), Weatherbee (3) and Ward (2) also scored for Shawsheen.
Cafaro opened the game with a 3-pointer and Langone had four first-quarter points to lead Shawsheen’s fast start.
The second quarter is when Shawsheen pulled away.
A 9-0 run turned a 9-4 lead into an 18-4 blowout.
Martin converted a nice pass from Cafaro to start the surge, Ward tossed in Pauline Karavakis’ excellent pass, Langone put back her own miss and Weatherbee drained a 3-pointer.
Ballgame.
A sluggish third quarter saw each team score just two points before Shawsheen scored nine in the fourth. Included down the stretch was another nice Cafaro-to-Martin connection, a DiNuccio layup off of Langone’s pass and a jumper by Dulong with DiNuccio earning the assist.
Langone also drew a charge, never an easy thing to do in an outdoor league on a hard surface.
The Rams used a five-player rotation against the Eagles that started with DiNuccio, Weatherbee, Dulong, Langone and Macdonald and then went to Ward, Wells, Martin, Cafaro and Karavakis.
Elizabeth Ferguson was also a member of the summer league champs.
The squad was coached by Lindsay Weatherbee and Melissa Cafaro.
