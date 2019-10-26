STONEHAM — You can make the analogy that a sporting event, in this case a high school football game, is much like preparing dinner. You need the find the right ingredients, the right amount of each one and somehow mix it all together and if you do, it can be a winner.
But if you don't, you could look like the Green Thing that walked off Lane Myers' plate during the movie 'Better off Dead'.
Coming off two straight wins behind it's new offensive look, the Wilmington High School Football team had crawled back into the Division 4 North playoff hunt but had a tough chore of a road game against the defending Division 6 State Champion Stoneham Spartans. The last time these two teams met at SHS, Wilmington completely dominated in every phase of the game.
On Friday night, Stoneham reversed that and decimated the Wildcats from the opening kick-off until the final whistle. Between some bad ingredients for the 'Cats — obviously not ready to play from the outset, four fumbles with three coming in the first quarter, missing countless number of tackles on the defensive side, while facing a dynamic team that plays an double-wing offense that's tough to defend, and you have a 43-7 victory for Stoneham.
Stoneham lead 43-0 at halftime, including scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
"We weren't ready to play," said Wildcat head coach Craig Turner. "You could kind of tell during the pre-game (warm-ups) that we were not ready. We just didn't look like that we were locked in tonight. This is disappointing because I thought we had been climbing the ladder a little bit the last couple of weeks.
“It's disappointing to see tonight happen. It was a night where we could have taken a step forward as a team. We saw their senior night before the game started and I think they have like 23 seniors or something like that and we're just not ready for a team like that just yet."
Stoneham's Deshawn Chase ended up to be a one-man show throughout the night as he scored four touchdowns, three on the ground of 20, 16 and 6 yards and then he added a 75 TD reception on a long pass from QB Victor Fernandes, who was equally impressive with 135 yards between the air and ground.
After Fernandes scored just four plays into the game, Wilmington fumbled four plays later, and three plays after that, Chase scored his first TD of the game and it was 14-0 just 4:58 into the game.
But on the next play, QB Christian Robarge connected with a great pass over the middle to Stephen Smolinsky, who raced down to the 15 yard line for a 52-yard gain. Three plays later, Wilmington turned the ball over again.
"We just didn't take care of the ball," said Turner. "We moved the ball on them and we scored on their first defense at the end of the game. (Early in the first quarter) we got a great long pass completion and we move to the ball (to Stoneham's 11 yard line). We draw up a perfect option call and the play was perfectly drawn up, but we missed it, making some mistakes.
"We were able to put some good drives together, but we couldn't hang onto the ball. It was just one of those nights and it stinks. This is no disrespect to the kids because I think they played hard all the way to the end. They played physical all the way until the end and that's all we ask of them. We just didn't have it tonight."
Wilmington has now turned the ball over 17 times in six games.
Wilmington did get on the scoreboard to break the shut out as sophomore Andre Turner caught a 5-yard pass from freshman Joe McCauley.
With the loss and Wakefield's win over Watertown, the 'Cats are now in 9th place in the D4 North Standings and will only get into post-season with a win this Friday at home against Wakefield.
"We have a big one next week so we need to come ready to play," said Turner.
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS GAME
The Wilmington High Football and Cheerleading programs have a plan to ‘Tackle Breast Cancer’ as Friday’s game will be ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Night.'
The Touchdown Club will be raffling off a $100.00 scratch ticket board, and the cheerleaders will be selling ‘Smith Strong’ bracelets and magnets, on behalf of Debbie Smith, the mother of captain Bailey Smith and former Wilmington Pop Warner President and Cheerleading Coach.
There will be a table at the entrance to the field for a chance to win and donate to a great cause.
