You know Mr. Kelley is smiling right now.
On Saturday, the Wilmington High School girls and boys cross-country teams competed at the annual Frank Kelley Memorial Invitational Meet held in Wrentham. Teams from all over the state come to this super meet every year, which features all sorts of division races, between 5K Championships to 3K Varsity races to sub-varsity ones.
And for the 'Cats, they had some extremely impressive performances, led by eighth grader Charlotte Kiley, who won the middle school 3K race with a time of 12:07.20. She easily beat out West Bridgewater's Viviana Morales-Wakin, who crossed the finish line at 12:58.2.
“She went out right from the start to win the race. Last year at this meet, Charlotte ran 13:05.6 so she ran almost a whole minute faster,” said Wilmington head coach Joe Patrone. “Charlotte went out well in the first 400 meters and increased her lead at each checkpoint.”
Moving along in sequence, the 9th/10th girls 3K race followed and sophomore Addy Hunt finished sixth overall at 12:01.9, which was 20 seconds better than her time a year ago. Also competing included Cayley Israelson (69th at 15:16.7), Isabella Zaya (72nd at 15:26.5) and Kaitlyn Shackelford (98th, 16:40.7).
The next race was the 9th/10th grade boys, also 3K in distance. Dean Ciampa also placed in the top ten as he was ninth overall with a time of 10:49.2. Following him included Jake Cronin (21st at 11:24.3), Gavin Dong (22nd at 11:25.7), David Dynan (26th at 11:53.3), Spencer Bagtaz (37th at 11:57.8), Conor Burns (44th at 12:08.3) and Evan Cummings (89th at 13:08.7).
Dynan's time was remarkably better than last year's clip of 13:33.7.
“By having more than five runners in this race, we were able to have a team score. These boys placed second as a team with 76 points. They finished behind Medfield that had 68 points,” said Patrone.
The final two races of the day were the 11th and 12th grade 3K races. On the girls side, junior Hannah Bryson was third overall at 12:01.1, an improvement of 44 seconds from a year ago. Senior Mallory Brown was ninth at 12:39.3, and she was followed by Mia Stryhalaleck, who was 25th at 13:23.8.
On the boys side, Wilmington had seven competitors, which was more than enough for the team to compete in the team standings, finishing third overall with 121 points, following Bedford and Norwell.
Jameson Burns was the top Wilmington finisher as he was 13th overall at 10:28.8 as he also improved his time of 11:07.3 from last year. Senior Roman Moretti was 23rd at 10:39.6, Noah Carriere was 36th at 11:13.9, Brayden Gorski was 48th at 11:36.8, Michael Dynan was 61st at 12:39.5, an improvement of 38 seconds from last year, and then Nathan Cardin was 85th at 12:43.9 and Nick Samaha was 117th at 14:06.8.
In the end, Kiley, Hunt, Ciampa, Cronin, Dong, Bryson, Brown, Stryhalaleck, Burns and Moretti all came home with medals.
“Once again all of the kids ran very well and continue to show improvement as we start the season,” said Patrone. “Track team sprinter Noah Carriere, in his first year of running cross country had a very strong race with his 11:13.9. Freshman Gavin Dong had a breakthrough race with his 11:25.7 in only his second ever cross country race.
“On the girl’s side, Hannah Bryson ran incredibly well to finish third in the 11-12 grade girl’s race. She looked strong throughout the entire race and continues to improve. Our top finisher for the boys at this meet last year ran 11:07 and today we had three runners faster than that with Jameson, Roman, and Dean, and Noah not too far off that time. Our top girl finisher last year had a time of 12:17.8. This year we had three girls under that time with Hannah, Addy and Charlotte, and Mallory not far behind in 12:39.3. Both teams are looking strong as we head into the season.”
