WILMINGTON – His experience as an athlete and as a coach is off the charts. His demeanor and his style of coaching was a great fit during the second half of the indoor season, so it wasn't a surprise that Joe Patrone has been named the new Wilmington High School girls outdoor track coach.
Patrone takes over for Brian Schell, who during the middle of the indoor season was placed on administrative leave by school officials, who then after the season was completed, elected not to renew his contract for all three of his coaching positions, including indoor and outdoor track, as well as cross-country. Patrone has been named the replacement in all three, with the hopes of adding another head coach to the cross-country program.
“Joe has been a part of that (track) program, he has helped build that program, he has experience with the boys and the girls (in track) as well as cross-country,” said WHS Athletic Director Mia Muzio. “He has invested a ton of time into (all of those programs). He knows about records from ten years ago. He's just invested in making sure that this program is going to continue to be elevated.
“Joe just seamlessly has been so dedicated to that position. His knowledge of the different sports (track and cross-country) is incredible. But just like Chris (Frissore with the girls lacrosse team), Joe wants these girls to have fun. He wants them to enjoy themselves because ultimately the wins are great, but we're trying to move these kids onto becoming adults in the future. Things that they learn from their coaches like being a part of the team are really the things that matter.”
In terms of coaching, Patrone has over 30 years of experience. He started as a volunteer coach in the 1980s and worked with a sprinter at Somerville High who became a three-time state champion. From there he became the head coach for all three seasons, boys and girls cross-country and winter and spring track, at Lawrence High School for ten years, which included being named the Lawrence Eagle Tribune's Indoor Coach of the Year during the 2002-03 season.
After leaving Lawrence, he became an assistant at Peabody High — where he has been a teacher for the past 18 years — for 12 years, coaching both the boys and the girls. That all came before spending the last five years working mostly under Schell, but also with the boys track programs.
Patrone took over as the head coach of the girls indoor track team during the middle of this past winter season. The team had tremendous success, winning the Middlesex League Division 2 title, and many athletes, especially Celia Kulis, continued to strive.
“I am really excited to take over. The kids make me look good because they're so good. I was fine being an assistant coach. I was previously a head coach in Lawrence way back and then I was an assistant at Peabody and then I was an assistant here, and I was fine with that because I just enjoy coaching,” he said. “Now being able to step up, take care of these girls and do what I can to bestow what I know to them and hopefully get them to improve (is a great opportunity). I look at this senior class and how many of them are going on to college and compete in track-and-field is amazing. It's just fun, so much fun.”
Fun is what he is stressing and what Muzio is stressing as the athletic director. She said overall the school morale is really low, and she's trying everything in her power to boost that. She believes the addition of Patrone, and the plan to have the girls and boys teams train together, is a step in that direction.
“Joe and (Boys Coach) Mike (Kinney) have the teams working together and I think that's been a real collaborative experience,” she said. “We also have the two new assistant coaches (Brian Shepard and Deven Langenfeld) in place and we're working on adding one more to support both programs. We all know that outdoor track there's just so many individualized pieces, to be a coach who runs around to every event is just not feasible. We have over one hundred track kids between the two teams and that's amazing. I don't know the last time that's happened.”
While the outdoor team has yet to have a meet, Muzio has been very impressed with what she has seen in terms of leadership from this girls team, which obviously starts with the new coach.
“The program has a lot of support and knowledge, but still the same thing it's about doing the right things and Joe does that, same with Mike (Kinney). We set up here today for (team) pictures (last Thursday) and I have to organize a lot of the programs. But the girls track program walks out here, they get set up, they see the other team go and they move in and not a single word from an adult. It's awesome.”
In terms of his coaching style, Patrone is extremely laid-back and relaxed, which worked wonders this past indoor season.
“I try to be a little relaxed myself, but also understanding that things come up and you have to work together to overcome them,” he said. “We hope that nobody gets hurt or anything like that. I have little goals in my head that I'd like each of the girls to do and hope that they reach those goals.”
That approach aside, he said that when it comes to track-and-field, obviously he'll in control of the entire program, but with Kinney and the other coaches on hand, it gives him more opportunities to teach individuals.
“I figure that if I can get the individuals to where they need to be, then wins and all of that will come. We would like to win the league, sure. We would like to do well at the league (championship) meet, like we did indoors. We would like to do well at the Division 4 State Relays and State Meets and all of that stuff will come,” he said. “I don't want to put too much pressure on the girls having to do stuff like that. They are capable of doing that stuff but I think the more relaxed they are, the better off they'll be.”
Patrone has also spent a lot of time as a private coach working with many state champions in Massachusetts and surrounding states. Several years ago, he worked with Moira Cronin of Andover and Ellen DiPietro of Marshfield, who both won the New Balance High School National Meets, coming in the high jump.
Before his coaching career started, Patrone was an incredible athlete himself. He broke the school record – which still stands today – at Woodstock Academy High School in Woodstock, Connecticut, clearing 6-10.25 and was the Connecticut State Champion in 1980. Back then there wasn't a national high school meet, but if you had one of the top ten marks in the country, you were named an All-American and Patrone did with that leap.
From there, he attended the University of Rhode Island. He broke both the indoor and outdoor school records which still hold today, 7-4.25 in indoors and 7-3.75 in outdoors, both coming his senior year of 1984. Only one athlete since has cleared 7-0 and that was Jack Kahrs of Scituate, who jumped 7-0.25, coming in 2015 and his instructor was, you guessed it, Joe Patrone.
Patrone graduated from URI with a Physical Education Degree in 1984 but his competing days were far from over. He had qualified for the NCAA Championship Meet three times and did not place. The last one came during the outdoor season of 1984, held in Oregon. When that was completed, he took a flight to San Francisco and spent a week at the US National Championships before he and a friend drove to Los Angeles to compete in the United States Olympic Trials.
After not qualifying for the Olympics, Patrone remained competitive. The following year, 1985, he set the meet record at the Dartmouth Relays, clearing 7-6, upsetting former American record holder Jim Howard of the Pacific Coast Track Club. That came a year after Patrone won the same meet clearing 7-0 as a senior in college.
Then during that summer, Patrone cleared 7-6.50 at the Manchester Relays, his personal best mark of his athletic career.
While his competitive days have been over for quite some time – and so has his wife Tracy, who was a three-time All-American at Salem State – the athletics have followed through the children. Over the last 11 years, Maria, Chris, Juliana and now presently Sean have competed at WHS in various events, mostly the high jump.
During Joe's final few seasons at Peabody, while Maria and Chris were at WHS, Mike Kinney started to plant a seed with Patrone, hoping he would change gears and come over to coach the Wildcats' teams.
"I just decided to make the transition and come over to Wilmington," Patrone said to the Town Crier two years ago. "Mike Kinney had put the bug in my ear and was trying to get me over here and I finally decided to do it and I'm just so glad that I did. I just wish that I had done it sooner. I love coaching here in Wilmington."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.