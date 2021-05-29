WILMINGTON — In countless movie characterizations of the past, the stereotypical gym teacher is often typecast as a rather uneducated bully who terrorizes and humiliates students until they comply. And if they fail, it’s embarrassing pushups or running laps.
And then there is real life, with today’s dedicated Physical Education teachers who often hold multiple degrees and who apply their advanced education and know-how toward the physical development of students and young athletes.
Take Wilmington’s Steve Zella, for instance, who has sharpened his trade over the past 22 years and has achieved remarkable athletic accomplishments, both as a participant and an instructor. His resume reads like an awe-inspiring sports novel.
Zella grew up in the South Shore community of Weymouth, graduating in 1995. While a member of the Bay State League Weymouth Wildcats, Zella was a three-sport varsity athlete, competing in football, indoor track, and of course, lacrosse.
“Our 4x800 meter relay team claimed a State Championship twice and was crowned New England Champions in 1995,” recalled Zella, who ran the third leg with a best of 2:04 and received All-Scholastic honors from The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and the Patriot Ledger.
Zella’s athletic mastery extended to Weymouth varsity lacrosse, as well. The four-year goalie and senior captain once again received recognition as an All-Scholastic from the same three major newspapers and was named MVP of the New England Senior All-Star game.
Zella attended Springfield College as an undergrad and the University of Hartford as a graduate student, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Coaching and later, a Masters in Education.
No surprise here, but Zella made his mark as a midfielder with Springfield College, which in 1998-99 was a Division 3 top-20 ranked program.
“I played all four years while at Springfield and was a three-year starter,” said Zella, who ran the 500-meters in college as a means to add speed for lacrosse. “In 1999, a year our team finished with an 11-5 record, I had the opportunity to play in the New England I.L.A East-West Senior All-Star game. It was a fantastic experience.”
Currently, Zella makes his living as a Physical Education teacher in the Boston Public School system and for the past three years, has coached the highly-successful North Andover lacrosse team. In the most recent full season, pre-Covid, the Scarlet Knights notched a 12-8 overall record and entered the post-season as the No. 7 seed in North Division 1. Zella and his staff led the Knights to a double overtime opening round win over No. 10 Chelmsford only to be eliminated in the quarterfinal round by No.2 Acton-Boxboro.
In the aftermath of that exceptional 2019 season, one of his players was voted All-American while seven received All-Conference honors.
When asked to share the secret behind the success of the North Andover High School lacrosse program and others he has coached over the years, Zella pointed out the significance of instilling three key components into his athletes.
“While we strive to make our work fun, we feel that a winning formula must include hard work, execution, and discipline,” said the coach, who typically marches his team, two-by-two, off the field following games. “Those three factors, when done right, equal wins. I have high expectations for my players. Our goal is to win a state title and in order to do that, we need to make sacrifices, such as a recent practice we held at 6:30 in the morning.”
Prior to joining North Andover, Zella spent two decades coaching across three lacrosse programs, starting with the University of Hartford in 1999.
“At the time, as a graduate assistant and only twenty-two and a half, I was the youngest college coach in history,” said Zella, who coached under Jack McGetrick. “The University of Hartford was a NCAA Division 1 program and had been top-ranked multiple times over the years. I recall coaching the 2002 New England I.L.A senior All-Star Game which was a memorable experience.”
After his coaching stint in the NCAA, Zella returned to the high school ranks as an assistant with Avon, Connecticut where in 2006, he earned a prestigious “Assistant Coach of the Year” award. The tributes didn’t end with Avon, however. In 2007, Zella accepted the head coaching reins of the struggling Brookline High School Warriors and during the next eleven years, won over 100 games, including the team’s first visit to the post-season in twenty-five years. As a result, Zella received recognition as the 2015 “Bay State League Coach of the Year,” as well as four-time runner-up honors in 2009, 2010, 2016, and 2017.
As if the countless hours devoted to coaching aren’t enough, Zella also finds time to participate in the sport that has consumed much of his forty-four years.
“I currently play pickup games on Saturdays in North Andover, Snap-Lax in Wilmington, and with the North Shore Men’s Lacrosse Club,” said Zella, who is often up at the crack of dawn or out well into the night to fit it all in.
“I’ve always competed for one league or another since I got out of college, including the Brine Team, Team Shocker, Boston Crabs, Megamen, Atlantic Sportswear, Connecticut Valley Lacrosse Club, and the Boston Box Lacrosse League. All of these were post-collegiate high-caliber elite club leagues.”
In 2012, Zella saw a need for off-season lacrosse and established the Beantown Summer Lacrosse League. As the founder, co-owner, director, and coach, Zella is quite proud of this popular enterprise.
“Our league gives high school players an opportunity to play summer lacrosse with their teammates in an organized, fun environment,” the coach explained. “We provide top-notch coaching, officiating, and competition. We play under the lights, crank up the music, and of course, we have the sickest uniforms. This year, our tenth, we’ll hold the league at Yentile Field in Wilmington.”
When he isn’t teaching his students physical education, managing his summer league, guiding North Andover youth in the finer points of lacrosse, or wielding a stick himself, Zella enjoys spending time with Shauna, his wife of 12 years and his three children, Stephen, Olivia, and Ava. While he often runs and lifts weights to stay in optimum shape, Zella will break from his regimen to indulge in a family beach trip to Plum Island or to fish for stripers.
Perhaps the highlight of Zella’s accomplished career would be his tryout with the expansion Boston Blazers professional lacrosse team. The Blazers, newly-established in 2008, were seeking first-rate players to launch their inaugural season as part of the indoor National Lacrosse League. An area sportswriter described Zella’s achievement as an “opportunity of a lifetime.”
“In 2008, I was invited to tryout for the Boston Blazers as a free agent,” recalled Zella. “I successfully made it through a grueling two months and reached the final round of cuts. Even though I didn’t make the team, it was an unbelievable experience that I will always cherish.”
