WILMINGTON – Back in 2018, Mike Kinney saw the potential with a good group of incoming freshmen. Those hopes really jumped up a few levels the following year when the team had a strong showing at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Outdoor Track-and-Field championship Meet.
On top of sensational performances by the cross-country teams in 2018 and '19, the indoor track team of 2019-'20 carried on that success by finishing 3-1-1 in the regular season, while taking second place at the Division 4 State Relay Meet and then sixth place at the D4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
The hopes of potential bigger and better things went out the window when last spring's season was canceled due to the pandemic and with that were a number of talented kids who graduated, in particular Greg Adamek.
Now about 13 months since 1 3-1-1 regular season record and that sixth place finish at the D4 Meet along with a few strong performances the following week at the All-State Meet, Kinney returns a strong core of those talented freshmen from three years ago for this Fall-2 season, which will have the indoor track team will run outdoors starting with Saturday's meet at Burlington.
“I'm just happy that the kids get a chance to get out to practice and compete,” said Kinney, who does a fantastic job with the indoor and outdoor programs each year. “They love working out. It's a great group of kids and I know that they love it and are glad to get this opportunity. Last year was disappointing. We felt that we had a great team and we lost the spring season. We were hopeful that we were going to have a run at the league championship so we were disappointed with that. A lot of these kids have been doing this for four years and they are really dedicated so I'm happy that they have this chance to compete.
“I don't think the restrictions will be too bad this spring. It'll be cold and wearing the masks, I think it should be fine.”
The masks, cold weather, abbreviated COVID-19 season may have scared a handful of kids away as Wilmington's numbers are down to about 36, compared to the normal 60 or so kids. But in that 36 are some really talented athletes.
Kinney discussed his team roster going through each event, starting with the distance events.
“In the two-mile and mile we have Owen Surette and he ran 4:36 (in the mile) last winter so he should be pretty competitive. He's a captain.
“Sean Riley placed second at the states last year and he ran 2:36 in the 1,000 meters which is the second fastest time in school history. He is going to UMass-Lowell to run track and he's a real dedicated kid. He's a captain. Pat O'Mahony has qualified for the states every year since he's been here. He's been a vital part of our 4x800 relay team. He ran 2:42 in the 1,000 last year.
“Sean Lydon is another senior distance runner. He qualified for the states in the 1,000 last year so we're pretty deep in that event.”
At last year's D4 Meet, Surette was 10th in the mile (4:39.43), Riley was 2nd in the 1,000 (2:36.45) with O'Mahony 14th (2:44.38) and Lydon 18th (2:46.04).
Turning to the mid-distance events, Wilmington again has a strong veteran presence.
“The 600 we have Aidan McGrath and he's another captain. He ran 1:25 last year and has placed several times in the state meets so he's another big contributor. In the 300, it's JeAndre Abel. He really came on strong last year. He was one of the top sprinters in the league. He ran a 37 (second time) last year, and he qualified for the state meet. He is also really good in the dash and he will anchor the 4x200 relay team.
“Our 4x400 relay team should be really strong with Riley, O'Mahony, Surette and McGrath and they should be able to run under 3:40 and compete as one of the best teams in the league.”
McGrath finished sixth in the 600 with a time of 1:25.78 during last year's D4 Meet. Abel really emerged to the forefront and was 11th in the 300 at 37.51. He was part of that 17th place 4x200 relay team along with Isaac Avila, who was also 11th in the long jump at 19-08.25.
“Isaac was also really good in the dash and as part of the 4x200 relay team. We will expect a lot out of him,” said Kinney.
Then in the jumping events, the hurdles and high jump, the 'Cats should have some depth there, too.
“With the hurdlers, Sam Juergens and Chris Wong are two veterans back with us. Sam qualified for the state meet last year but both of them are both sub nine seconds. They both have done a lot of work in the off-season,” said Kinney. “In the high jump, Sam Juergens cleared 5-10 last year, Aidan McGrath has done 5-6 and we have several other people like Willy Stuart, Luca Smilijic who have done 5-4, so we're pretty deep in that event. We also have Coach (Joe) Patrone in that event, so that really helps.
“We're really deep and we're good in every event. We're thin in the shot put. We have Jack Melanson, who is a junior and he's taking a leadership role. Usually a lot of those kids play football, so we're expecting every team to be weak in that event,” said Kinney.
Juergens, McGrath, Riley and Surette are the team's four captains.
Other members of the team include juniors: Nicholas DiNatale, Anay Gandhi, Liam Lydon, Alexander Paquet, Evan Shackelford and John Ware, as well as sophomores Nicholas Atwater, Noah Carriere, Dominic Feeney, Brayden Gorski, Jonathan Magliozzi, John McNamara, Owen Mitchell and Christian Niceforo.
The freshmen group includes: Nicholas Samaha, Charles Rosa, Sean Patrone, Aryan Patil, Jonathan Foresyth, Connor Crane, Thomas Burns and Aidan Burke.
Kinney is looking forward to seeing what the entire group can do collectively.
“Burlington and Wakefield are the teams we are focused on right now. We're just preparing for the first meet with Burlington and hopefully we can give them a good meet. Wakefield has won the league the last few years,” he said. “We have a real good team. It's not a large team but we have some really talented kids here.”
