STONEHAM – Survive and move on.
Those have been the words to live by over the past 30 years from Steve Scanlon whenever it comes to state tournament victories.
Now he's taking a similar approach here in the regular season.
On Saturday, the 'Cats didn't play their best game, but were able to get two power play goals to earn a come from behind 2-1 victory over league rival Stoneham (4-11-1).
The win puts the 'Cats at 7-8-2 overall – after starting out 0-6-1 – and have two games left with Melrose and Tewksbury. Both will be huge contests in terms of power rankings.
On Tuesday morning, the MIAA released its updated Power Rankings and Wilmington was No. 15 in Division 2. If the season ended with those same rankings, the Wildcats would host a first round game.
“All you are doing now is trying to stick as many wins as you can and hopefully get a home playoff game,” Scanlon said.
This victory certainly didn't come easy, and certainly didn't come with some ugly hockey. In the first period, the Spartans skated all around the 'Cats and peppered goalie Justin Finnegan (35 saves), holding a 17-4 advantage in shots and a 1-0 lead.
“The first period was the worst period that we have played all year. We were outshot 17-4. We played better in the second period. We showed some resilience and came back to play a strong second and a steady third (to get the win),” said Scanlon. “We had been sputtering on the power play so to get two power play goals was big. We held water down later and (Justin Finnegan) played real good late in the game.”
The second period was much better. Wilmington outshot Stoneham 10-8, which included Matt O'Brien going in alone and getting stuffed on the backhand try on the breakaway.
Heading into the third period, the 'Cats still trailed 1-0. Five minutes into it, they were put to the test with a penalty, and they were able to kill that off, which included two gem saves by Finnegan, who had to flop to the ice to turn away both bids.
With 7:51 to go in the game, Stoneham was called for a penalty. Just 20 seconds later, junior defenseman Bobby Cyr took a pass from Brian Barry and then fired a slap shot from the point and rebound came out to senior captain Nate Alberti who fired it home to tie the game up at 1-1.
Just 23 seconds later, Stoneham was called for another penalty and 54 seconds after that the 'Cats struck again. Both Alberti and O'Brien worked the puck around before feeding defenseman Owen White, who blasted a slap shot into the far corner for the game winner.
Alberti figured in both goals and continues to be red-hot with the stick.
“Alberti has now scored a point in nine straight games (after getting off to a slow start),” said Scanlon. “I think he may have been pressing a little early but all goal scorers go through some of that snakebitten stuff. You don't usually see it in the early part of the season. Out of the gate he was getting frustrated. I think part of it was he needed to take what the goalie was giving him. Some of these goalies are really big so if you throw it at their feet, they may not get it.”
Finnegan kept the lead intact with a nice glove save coming with 5:45 to go. Later on Stoneham pulled the goal for the extra skater and couldn't get much of an attack going.
“Today was a winnable game and next Saturday is another winnable game with Melrose, and then we want to put a good effort in against Tewksbury (and see what happens). We want to see if we can stay in that top 15 and get a home playoff game,” said Scanlon.
Last Wednesday, Wilmington was defeated by Wakefield, 3-2, in the 4-on-4 overtime period. Alberti and O'Brien scored the goals, but the Warriors scored the game's last three.
“We were up 2-0 and played a good first period and then we played poorly in the second period. We gave up two alarming goals – Wakefield scored on the first shift of the second period and then scored to tie it up with 16 seconds left in the second,” said Scanlon. “Those are alarming trends when you're giving up goals in the final seconds of periods.
“The third period was even. Less with less than 20 seconds left (in overtime) we turned the puck over in our end and they scored with eleven seconds left. Wakefield is a good, hard-working team and they put you under a lot of stress. We were right there with them, but (it came down to) the inability to handle the puck under any kind of strain.”
Wilmington will have seven days off until they play Melrose (4-9-3) at the Kabuski Arena on Saturday (7:20 pm) before ending the regular season on Wednesday against Tewksbury (16-1-1).
