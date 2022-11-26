With fall seasons coming to a close and winter seasons in full force, Wilmington athletes are well represented across the world of NCAA college sports. Leading off with soccer, Olivia Wingate’s domination is only continuing at Notre Dame.
On Sunday night, the Fighting Irish topped TCU by a score of 2-0 in the round of 16, keeping their season alive as they are dancing in the elite eight.
None other Wingate notched the game winning goal in the 20th minute, her third score of the NCAA tournament. The shot came from inside the box and was able to sneak through the near post.
In the opening round of the NCAA tournament against Omaha, Wingate scored two goals in the 5-0 win, making it her fourth game scoring multiple goals this season. The two tallies also pushed Wingate over the 30 point mark for the first time in her career.
The graduate student has been impressive this season, scoring 14 goals and five assists thus far.
Notre Dame will welcome No. 2 seed North Carolina to South Bend for an Elite Eight Matchup on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
On the gridiron, Merrimack recently closed their season on Saturday where they fell to Saint Francis 52-23 in the Northeast Conference championship game.
Senior Tyler Roberts had a 23-yard reception as part of the Warrior’s effort.
Coming into Saturday, Merrimack beat Central Connecticut State University 20-14 that tied the program win record only three seasons into their division one schedule.
Roberts wrapped up a successful career with the Warriors. He appeared in seven games this season where he recorded 6 receptions for 66 yards. He caps off his career with 68 receptions for 724 yards and eight touchdowns, coming in 42 starts.
He was a First Team All-NEC halfback and tight end, was named a Division 1 All-New England Tight End. Was named to the All-Rookie team as a linebacker. He served as a two-time captain and defensively he finished with 66 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, before being moved to tight end.
He has been invited to play in the FCS National Bowl in Daytona Beach next month.
Also on Tuesday he announced on Twitter, that he is going to prepare himself for the National Football League’s Draft.
HOCKEY
On the ice, a few Wilmington natives have started their respective seasons.
At Saint Anselm, freshman Garrett Alberti notched his first career goal on November fourth against Post in a 4-3 defeat. Alberti’s goal tied the game at two in the second period.
On Friday’s tie to Saint Michael’s Alberti assisted the lone goal for the Hawks that tied the game in the third period. The Hawks are 5-2-1 on the season as they eye Buffalo State and Castelton or Franklin Pierce next weekend in the Castleton Tournament.
At Westfield State, Senior Justin Collins is off to a solid start as he has a goal and four assists in six games played this season. On Thursday, Collins helped Westfield (3-3) top Salem State with an assist in the second period of play.
BASKETBALL
Sophomore Kylie DuCharme at Bentley has played in all three games so far, averaging 3.7 points per game on 42% shooting.
She recorded seven points in Bentley’s most recent win over Saint Anselm by a score of 72-52. This week, they have games against Southern New Hampshire, Eckerd, and Saint Leo.
The Town Crier will have a full college round-up in the upcoming weeks.
