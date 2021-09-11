WILMINGTON – Athletically speaking, John Rhind can play, whether it's football or lacrosse, he certainly does alright on the fields.
In football, he's extremely valuable because he can play so many positions. On defense he has gone from defensive end to linebacker during his freshmen and sophomore seasons at the sub-varsity level, and this past spring he switched back to DE in his first year as a starter on the varsity team. This fall he's going back to linebacker.
Offensively, he returns for his second season as the team's starting tight end. He only caught two passes last season because he was there to block. He was instrumental in the team finishing 4-2 back in April, which included the team rushing for 1,043 yards in six games, an average of 174 per game and 4.1 per carry.
If his teammates had a choice, they would like to see his athleticism shine somewhere else. Head Coach Craig Turner says no way to that.
"Rhind might be the most irreplaceable guy that we have on this team. He does so many different things for us. A lot of the kids have suggested that we move John to the backfield but they don't understand how important he is at tight end," said Turner. "He makes everything go for our offense in terms of that edge blocking. We just don't have a lot of kids with his skill set and his size and strength, and that edge and toughness that he plays with."
On Friday night, Wilmington will open the season with a very tough match-up against Woburn, a team with much more size. Certainly the 'Cats will have their hands full all game, as well as trying to move the ball. Rhind said he's confident that the offense will put up points throughout the entire season.
"In our offense, we do a scheme where we got off misdirection and it works well with our quarterback (Pedro Germano) because he is small and speedy. We'll definitely be good at running the ball and this summer in the 7-on-7s we were really good at throwing the ball. We think we have can a pretty dynamic offense this year. I do a lot of blocking, I run some misdirection routes," said Rhind.
He'll do the blocking for backs Marcello Misuraca and Gavin Erickson, who are two of the team's four captains along with two-way lineman Jake Chirichiello and Rhind.
"I like blocking people and I like to hit people," he said with a laugh. "I think it's fun just to run around there and be able to go hit someone. Gavin and Marcello showed a lot last season and have improved since then and they will be something for other coaches to look out. They both should be very good this season."
Standing at 6-1 and weighing 200 pounds, Rhind will get his chance to hit people as one of the three linebackers on the team. He is joining Misuraca and then either Peter LeBlanc or Dempsey Murphy as the other one.
While offensively Rhind is the glue to hold it all together you could also say the same thing for the inside linebacker.
"John was one of those kids who was just waiting for his turn. We knew that he was going to be a really good player for us during his junior and senior seasons. Last year he was just fantastic for us as a defensive end and this year we are moving him to linebacker. He's been awesome all summer in terms of 7-on-7s and getting captains practices going with the kids," said Turner.
While Rhind has rotated between different positions on defense, and is a big part of the offense, he's also quite the leader thus far.
"He's really just a tough, physical, smart kid and he's just one of those guys who gets along with all of the kids. He's a good leader," said Turner. "We had a new kid show up the other day and he was just standing off to the side by himself and John came up to me and said 'coach, I'm going to grab a couple of the guys and we're going to welcome the new guy, is that OK'? And I said 'that's perfect. That's exactly what you want'. He's just the nicest kid and he's also a very smart kid. He's looking at some pretty elite schools in terms of colleges next year to the point where I think he would like to play football, but the caliber of schools that he's looking at (probably takes those chances away)."
Rhind takes multiple AP classes and certainly applies himself with his schoolwork. He is currently looking at colleges such as Vanderbilt, Northeastern and Holy Cross, among others. He said that he gets that drive for academics thanks in part to his two older sisters Megan and Emma, who respectively played field hockey and lacrosse here at WHS.
"I want to end up in the medical field to either become a physician's assistant or end up getting my doctorate," said John. "Everyone in my family except for my dad is in the medical field. My mom is a physical therapist. My sister Megan is at Vanderbilt as a nurse. She graduated from URI and moved down there in February. My other sister Emma is pre-med at Northeastern."
Growing up as the youngest of three with two older sisters, John said was a piece of cake.
"It's definitely something different. I always grew up wishing that I had a younger brother but I am the person today because of my two sisters. And it helps with the girls," he said with a big laugh. "They have definitely helped me become the person I am today."
That person today is one of the captains on this year's squad, which has high expectations after finishing 4-2 back in April.
"We have a lot of good kids, alot of returners and we also have some good young kids who have definitely been good throughout camp. I think we will be good throughout the year. We still have a lot to prove but we have the talent and the coaching staff to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.
"I am really excited and we are definitely going to have a real good season. We will make a deep run in the playoffs. We have a lot of work to do clearly as we're just a few weeks into the season, but if we show up to practice every day, work hard, then we can definitely make a big impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.